Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Dover Corporation Stock?

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 44 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Dover Corp_ logo and ebsite-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Dover Corp_ logo and ebsite-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Dover Corporation (DOV) is a diversified global industrial manufacturer headquartered in Downers Grove, Illinois. With a market cap of around $25.1 billion, Dover operates across five major segments: Engineered Products, Clean Energy & Fueling, Imaging & Identification, Pumps & Process Solutions, and Climate & Sustainability Technologies, offering equipment, consumables, software, and services for customers in markets including aerospace, industrial, fueling, refrigeration, and more.

Dover has significantly lagged behind the broader market. Over the past year, DOV stock has declined 9.4% and slipped 2.4% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX13.2% gains over the past year and 14.5% returns in 2025.

Narrowing the focus, DOV has also underperformed the sector-focused Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI8.7% surge over the past year and 15.4% gains in 2025.

www.barchart.com

Dover stock has slipped in 2025 because, despite cost-cutting and modest bookings strength, its core revenue growth is weaker than expected, and demand in key capital-goods businesses is soft. Added to that, analysts point to stagnating organic growth that can limit upside as a long-term concern.

For the full fiscal 2025, ending in December 2025, analysts expect DOV to report an EPS of $9.59, up 15.7% year-over-year. The company has a solid earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 17 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 10 “Strong Buys” and seven “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration has remained largely consistent over the past few months.

Last month, RBC Capital raised its price target on Dover to $198 from $183, while keeping a “Sector Perform” rating.

DOV’s mean price target of $216.44 represents an 18.2% premium to current price levels. Meanwhile, the street-high target of $242 suggests a 32.2% upside potential.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 152.05 +0.04 +0.03%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,734.11 -3.38 -0.05%
S&P 500 Index
DOV 183.12 +1.15 +0.63%
Dover Corp

Most Popular News

Close up of brown and white cow by Derek Sewell via Pixabay 1
How Low Can Cattle Go?
Super Micro Computer Inc logo on building-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 2
Supermicro Stock Slips 33% in a Month: Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold SMCI?
Image of Warren Buffett, Chairman and CEO of Berkshire Hathaway by Photo Agency via Shutterstock 3
Barchart’s Technical Indicators Are Flashing ‘Buy’ as Warren Buffett Loads Up on 17.8 Million Shares of Google Stock
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 4
Nvidia Stock Is a High-Stakes Trade Ahead of November 19. How to Hedge the Risk of a Post-Earnings Plunge.
The front of a Sweetgreen restaurant_ Image by Tada Images via Shutterstock_ 5
Get Ready for a Short Squeeze in Sweetgreen Stock
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot