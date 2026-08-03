What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Interactive Brokers Stock?

Greenwich, Connecticut-based Interactive Brokers Group, Inc. (IBKR) operates as an automated electronic broker. Valued at $149.3 billion by market cap, the company specializes in executing and clearing trades in stocks, options, futures, foreign exchange instruments, bonds, mutual funds, and exchange-traded funds, as well as offers custody, prime brokerage, securities, and margin lending services.

Shares of this leader in the digital brokerage space have outperformed the broader market over the past year. IBKR has gained 32.9% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.7%. In 2026, IBKR stock is up 36.8%, surpassing the SPX’s 9.4% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, IBKR’s outperformance is also apparent compared to iShares U.S. Broker-Dealers & Securities Exchanges ETF (IAI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 5.6% over the past year. Moreover, IBKR’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3.8% returns over the same time frame.

IBKR has outperformed over the past year due to rapid client account growth, higher net interest income from sustained elevated interest rates on client cash and margin loans, elevated global trading volumes across options and equities, and exceptional operating leverage that allowed incremental revenue from its automated platform to flow straight to net income.

On Jul. 21, IBKR shares closed up by 3% after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted revenue stood at $1.9 billion, up 27.2% year over year. The company’s adjusted EPS increased 35.3% from the year-ago quarter to $0.69.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IBKR’s EPS to grow 22.8% to $2.69 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 10 analysts covering IBKR stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, and one “Hold.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jul. 27, Bank of America Corporation (BAC) kept a “Buy” rating on IBKR and raised the price target to $114, implying a potential upside of 29.6% from current levels.

The mean price target of $111.10 represents a 26.3% premium to IBKR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $122 suggests a notable upside potential of 38.7%.