Soybeans Falls into the Weekend as Export Data Suggests Limited China Buying

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 51 minutes ago Columnist

Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Soybeans saw weakness on Friday, as contracts were down 17 to 22 ¼ cents in the nearbys. January still managed a gain of 7 ½ cents on the week, as November expired at the close. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 22 3/4 cents lower at $10.50 1/4. Soymeal futures fell $1.40 to $6 on the day, with December up $5.40 this week. Soy Oil futures were down 2 to 10 points across the board, with the weekly move at 47 points higher.

USDA’s release of the backlog of unreported large daily sales from during the shutdown showed 1.348 MMT. China was the buyer of just 332,000 MT of that, with 616,000 MT to Unknown destinations. Another 237,500 MT of soybean meal was sold to the Philippines. Actual weekly report data won’t be caught up until January 2.

Crop Production data from this morning showed US soybean yield 0.5 bpa below the September report at 53 bpa. That took production 48 mbu lower to 4.253 bbu. 

Carryover from 2024/25 was down 14 mbu from the previous report to 316 mbu as per the September Grain Stocks. That, when combined with the production number, took supply 61 mbu lower to 2.59 bbu. The demand side saw exports down 50 mbu. That took ending stocks 10 mbu lower to 290 mbu.

On the World side, Brazil saw increased domestic used and increased exports, with Argentina seeing increased exports offsetting a drop to crush Ending stocks were 2 MMT lower to 121.99 MMT. 

NOPA data will be released on Monday morning, as traders are looking for October crush to total 209.52 mbu, with a wide range of 197.4 to 223.5 mbu. Soybean oil stocks are seen at 1.257 billion lbs, which would be up from 1.243 billion lbs at the end of September.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.12 3/4, down 19 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $10.50 1/4, down 22 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.24 1/2, down 22 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.36, down 20 3/4 cents,


ZSPAUS.CM 10.5016 -0.2271 -2.12%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLF26 50.49s -0.07 -0.14%
Soybean Oil
ZMF26 324.6s -5.7 -1.73%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1112-6s -19-2 -1.70%
Soybean
ZSF26 1124-4s -22-4 -1.96%
Soybean

