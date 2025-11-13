Barchart.com
Wheat Trading Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 43 minutes ago Columnist

The wheat complex is showing slight strength on Thursday. CBT soft red wheat futures saw steady trade in nearby December, are steady to 2 cents higher across most contracts on Thursday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 4 cents in the green so far on Thursday. MPLS spring wheat futures are up 2 to 4 cents at midday.

Delayed export sales data for the week of 9/25 showed 315,875 MT of wheat sold in that week, a 3-week low at the time.

Expana estimates the EU wheat crop at 136.8 MMT, up 0.4 MMT from last month. The French wheat ending stocks estimate from FranceAgriMer was 2.83 MMT< up 0.04 MMT from their previous estimate. The Buenos Aires Grain Exchange estimates the Argentina wheat crop at 24 MMT, up 2 MMT from the previous estimate.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.38, up 2 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.54, up 1 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.28 1/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.45 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.73 1/4, up 3 1/2 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.86 1/2, up 2 1/4 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 542-4 +0-6 +0.14%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 525-4 unch unch
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6975 unch unch
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 535-4 -0-4 -0.09%
Wheat
ZWH26 551-6 -0-6 -0.14%
Wheat

