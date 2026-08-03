Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Vertiv Holdings Stock?

Westerville, Ohio-based Vertiv Holdings Co ( VRT ) designs, manufactures, and services critical digital infrastructure technologies and life cycle services for data centers, communication networks, and commercial and industrial environments in the Americas and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $92.8 billion and offers AC and DC power management products, low/medium voltage switchgear, busbar, thermal management products, and more.

VRT stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 67.6% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ( $SPX ) 17.7% surge . Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 49.1%, outperforming the SPX’s 9.4% rise.

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF ( XLI ) has risen 18.3% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLI has grown 15.9% and has also lagged behind the stock.

VRT stock has been a winner over the past year mainly due to its unique positioning in the AI data-center market boom. The company’s power, cooling, and integrated infrastructure offerings are essential to keep AI-focused data centers running, so naturally it played an integral part over the course of this market boom. With a product backlog of $15 billion, VRT has capitalized a lot on the massive demand for components that these massive data centers are so much in need of. In more recent news, on July 6, the company’s stock rose 6% following the announcement of the opening of a new manufacturing facility in Johor, Malaysia , which allows VRT to meet the growing demand for its components and also contributes to strengthening its regional capabilities.

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect VRT’s EPS to rise 59.5% to $6.70 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.

Among the 26 analysts covering VRT stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy. ” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and five “Holds.”

The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month, with the stock now having 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, as compared to 17 a month prior.

On July 16, Baird analyst Luke Junk initiated coverage on VRT stock and gave it a “Buy” rating , with a price target of $370.

VRT’s mean price target of $344.30 indicates a 42.5% premium over the current market price. Its Street-high target of $425 implies a robust 75.9% upside from current levels.