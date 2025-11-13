Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Globe Life Stock?

Kritika Sarmah - Barchart - 32 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Globe Life Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Globe Life Inc phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Valued at a market capitalization of $10.66 billion, Globe Life Inc. (GL) is recognized for providing a broad range of life and supplemental health insurance solutions to millions of Americans. The company achieves a nationwide reach through various distribution channels, including exclusive agencies, independent brokers, and direct-response approaches. Globe Life’s key focus is on delivering straightforward application processes, affordable coverage, and dependable financial protection for families. Its main headquarters is situated in McKinney, Texas, establishing Globe Life as a well-known insurance provider across the U.S.

The company exhibits stable financial health, which has led to a 21.4% rise in its stock over the past 52 weeks. Over the past six months, the stock has been up 11%. On the other hand, the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 14.5% and 17.2% over the same periods, respectively, indicating that the stock has outperformed the broader market over the past year but underperformed it over the past six months. 

Next, we compare the stock with its own sector. The Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLFgained 7.9% over the past 52 weeks and 5.5% over the past six months, exhibiting that the stock has outperformed its sector over these periods.

www.barchart.com

 On Oct. 22, Globe Life reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025. The company’s revenue increased 4% year-over-year (YOY) to $1.51 billion, slightly missing the expectations of Wall Street analysts. This growth was predicated upon revenue from life premiums increasing 3.2% from the prior year’s period to $844.48 million. Its net operating income grew 37.8% YOY to $4.81 per share. 

Globe Life projects net operating income in the range of $14.40 to $14.60 per share for fiscal 2025. For fiscal 2026, the figure is projected to be in the range of $14.60 to $15.30 per share. 

For the fiscal year 2025, which ends in December 2025, Wall Street analysts expect Globe Life’s EPS to grow 17.9% year over year to $14.58 on a diluted basis. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase 3.2% annually to $15.04 in fiscal 2026. The company has a mixed history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in three of the four trailing quarters, while missing on another quarter.

Among the 14 Wall Street analysts covering Globe Life’s stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and three “Holds.” The ratings configuration has remained the same over the past three months. 

www.barchart.com

Last month, analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised the price target on Globe Life’s stock from $160 to $162, while maintaining an “Outperform” rating on its shares. The company’s solid third-quarter results likely prompted this raise. 

Globe Life’s mean price target of $165.54 indicates a 23.6% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $188 implies a potential upside of 40.3%. 


On the date of publication, Kritika Sarmah did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLF 53.67 +0.46 +0.86%
S&P 500 Financials Sector SPDR
GL 133.97 +1.66 +1.25%
Globe Life Inc
$SPX 6,850.92 +4.31 +0.06%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

Candlestick chart selloff by Don Huan via Shutterstock 1
I’m Preparing for a ‘Bang’ When the Nasdaq Crashes. Here’s How I’m Trading the QQQ ETF First.
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 2
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 3
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 4
Alphabet Generates Strong FCF and If It Continues GOOGL Stock is 40% Undervalued
An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 5
The ‘Largest Value-Creation Event in History’ Could Be Coming for Tesla Stock. Should You Buy Shares Now?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot