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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on International Paper Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Elements of cardboard boxes collected in stack packaging by Aleksandr Matveev via Adobe Stock
Elements of cardboard boxes collected in stack packaging by Aleksandr Matveev via Adobe Stock

Memphis, Tennessee-based International Paper Company (IP) produces and sells renewable fiber-based packaging in North America and internationally. The company has a market cap of $21.6 billion and operates through two segments, Packaging Solutions North America and Packaging Solutions EMEA. 

IP stock has lagged behind the broader market over the past year, declining 23.9% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX17.7% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown nearly 3.7%, underperforming the SPX’s 9.4% rise as well.      

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLY) has grown 4% over the past year, outperforming the stock. In 2026, however, XLY has fallen 2.8% and has lagged behind the stock.        

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On July 31, IP stock fell 5.3% following the release of its mixed Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s net sales for the quarter declined 11.3% from the previous year’s quarter to $6 billion and missed the Street’s estimates. However, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.04, beating Wall Street’s estimates. The company continues to face several ongoing macroeconomic and geopolitical headwinds, which in turn shaped its dropping sales figures over the past year. Despite all that, IP continues to expect to recover by utilizing its operational improvements and new facility ramp-ups. Investor confidence in the stock seemed to have tanked after its revenue miss in the latest published quarter. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect IP’s EPS to surge 790% to $1.38 on a diluted basis. The company has surpassed the consensus estimate in only one of the last four quarters, while missing on three different occasions.

Despite its underperformance, among the 13 analysts covering IP stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on nine “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and three “Holds.”     

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The configuration has grown more bullish over the past month, with the stock now having nine “Strong Buy” ratings, as compared to only eight a month prior.

On July 31, RBC Capital analyst Matt McKellar maintained a “Buy” rating for IP stock and raised its price target from $48 to $52. 

IP’s mean price target of $46.28 indicates a premium of 13.3% from the current market price. Its Street-high target of $61 implies a robust 49.4% upside from current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLY 116.09 +3.70 +3.29%
S&P 500 Cons Disc Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,489.72 +52.09 +0.70%
S&P 500 Index
IP 40.83 -2.32 -5.38%
International Paper Company

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