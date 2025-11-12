Barchart.com
Soybeans Pushing Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 22 minutes ago Columnist

Soybeans are showing 2 to 3 cent gains across most contracts, with Nov down ¼ cent ahead of Friday’s expiration. There was another 29 deliveries reported for November futures overnight, taking the total to 1,736 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 3 ¼ cents higher at $10.56 1/2. Soymeal futures are up $2.20 to $2.60 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 51 to 53 points lower.

Crop Production data is expected to be released on Friday, as a Reuters survey of traders shows soybean yield expected to drop 0.4 bpa to 53.1 bpa, with output dropping 35 mbu to 4.266 bbu. Ending stocks via the monthly WASDE report are expected to total 304 mbu, vs. the 300 mbu from September.

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $11.13, down 1/4 cent,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.56 1/2, up 3 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.30 1/4, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.40 1/2, up 2 1/2 cents,


Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.5836 +0.0514 +0.49%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.68 -0.42 -0.82%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 319.9 +3.0 +0.95%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1117-0 +3-6 +0.34%
Soybean
ZSF26 1132-2 +5-0 +0.44%
Soybean

