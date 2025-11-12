Barchart.com
Soybeans Trading with Slight Wednesday AM Gains

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

Soybean field crop rows by oticki via iStock
Soybeans are trading with slight fractional gains on Wednesday. Futures closed Tuesday with contracts down 1 to 3 cents. Open interest was up 7,135 contracts on Tuesday, with the front 2 contracts seeing some decline. There was another 29 deliveries reported overnight, taking the total to 1,736 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 2 1/2 cents lower at $10.53 1/4. Soymeal futures were down $2.00 to $3.10 on the day, with Soy Oil futures 41 to 54 points higher.

Crop Production data is expected to be released on Friday, as a Reuters survey of traders shows soybean yield expected to drop 0.4 bpa to 53.1 bpa, with output dropping 35 mbu to 4.266 bbu.

Brazil’s November soybean export total is estimated at 4.26 MMT, according to ANEC, a 0.49 MMT hike from the previous number. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $11.13 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 7 1/2 cents

Nearby Cash  was $10.53 1/4, down 2 1/2 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.27 1/4, down 2 3/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.38, down 1 1/4 cents, currently up 1/2 cent


