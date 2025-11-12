Barchart.com
What Are Wall Street Analysts' Target Price for Clorox Stock?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Clorox Co_ spray bottle by- Jhanggo via iStock

Oakland, California-based The Clorox Company (CLX) produces and sells consumer and professional products. Valued at $12.8 billion by market cap, the company offers cleaning and disinfecting products, cat litter, bags and wraps, grilling supplies, dressings and sauces, water filtration systems, personal care items, and vitamins under brands like Clorox, Brita, Burt’s Bees, Glad, Kingsford, and Hidden Valley.

Shares of this consumer products giant have significantly underperformed the broader market over the past year. CLX has declined 36.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.1%. In 2025, CLX stock is down 35.3%, compared to SPX’s 16.4% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, CLX’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 3.9% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 1.5% dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame.

CLX faced challenges from ERP rollout disruptions, value-seeking consumers, and increased promotions. 

On Nov. 3, CLX shares closed down by 3% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.85 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $0.78. The company’s revenue was $1.43 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $1.38 billion. CLX expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $5.95 to $6.30.

For the current fiscal year, ending in June 2026, analysts expect CLX’s EPS to decline 23.5% to $5.91 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

Among the 19 analysts covering CLX stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on one “Strong Buy” rating, 13 “Holds,” and five “Strong Sells.”

This configuration is more bearish than a month ago, with four analysts suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 4, Nik Modi from RBC Capital maintained a “Hold” rating on CLX with a price target of $142, implying a potential upside of 35.2% from current levels.

The mean price target of $123.94 represents an 18% premium to CLX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $157 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 49.5%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,846.61 +14.18 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 77.48 +0.05 +0.06%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
CLX 106.18 +1.15 +1.09%
Clorox Company

