Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Get more Watchlists, Portfolios, Custom Views and Chart Templates with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Molson Coors Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Molson Coors Beverage Company building- by BalkansCat via iStock
Molson Coors Beverage Company building- by BalkansCat via iStock

Golden, Colorado-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands. Valued at $9.3 billion by market cap, TAP produces many beloved and iconic beer brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Madri, Staropramen, Miller High Life, and Keystone, among others. 

Shares of this brewing giant have underperformed the broader market considerably over the past year. TAP has declined 22.1% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14.1%. In 2025, TAP stock is down 17.7%, while SPX is up 16.4% on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, TAP has also lagged behind the First Trust Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF (FTXG). The exchange-traded fund has declined 12.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 7.9% dip on a YTD basis outshines the stock’s double-digit losses over the same time frame. 

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 4, TAP shares closed up more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.67 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.72. The company’s revenue was $2.97 billion, falling short of Wall Street forecasts of $3.02 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect TAP’s EPS to decline 9.6% to $5.39 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is mixed. It beat the consensus estimate in two of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on two other occasions.

Among the 21 analysts covering TAP stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 13 “Holds,” and two “Strong Sells.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bearish than two months ago, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall, consisting of one analyst suggesting a “Strong Sell.”

On Nov. 4, The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (GS) analyst Bonnie Herzog maintained a “Buy” rating on TAP and set a price target of $54, implying a potential upside of 14.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $50.63 represents a 7.4% premium to TAP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $72 suggests a notable upside potential of 52.7%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TAP 47.22 +0.06 +0.13%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
$SPX 6,846.61 +14.18 +0.21%
S&P 500 Index
FTXG 21.22 +0.34 +1.61%
Nasdaq Food & Beverage ETF
GS 813.00 +2.69 +0.33%
Goldman Sachs Group

Most Popular News

Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ office sign-by Poetra_RH via Shutterstock 1
AMD Short Strangle Could Net $1400 in a Few Weeks
A concept image of a flying car_ Image by Phonlamai Photo via Shutterstock_ 2
Cathie Wood Is Buying the Dip in Archer Aviation Stock. Should You?
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Set to Open Sharply Higher as End to U.S. Government Shutdown Nears
An image of Donald Trump standing in front of a podium_ Image by Anna Moneymaker via Shutterstock 4
Trump’s 50-Year Mortgage Is the Best Deal in Finance
Bitcoin chain by Jadamprostore via iStock 5
Down 40% in the Past 6 Months, Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold MicroStrategy Stock in November 2025?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot