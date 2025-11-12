AMETEK Stock Outlook: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

AMETEK, Inc. (AME) is a global industrial-technology company headquartered in Berwyn, Pennsylvania. The firm specializes in the design and manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices, serving markets such as aerospace, power, medical, industrial, and research. AMETEK’s market cap is around $45.5 billion.

Shares of AMETEK have notably underperformed the broader market. Over the past 52 weeks, AME stock has gained 3.2% over the past 52 weeks and 9.6% on a YTD basis, compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.1% gains over the past year and 16.4% uptick in 2025.

Zooming in further, AMETEK has also trailed behind the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 7.7% surge over the past 52 weeks and 17.1% returns in 2025.

AMETEK’s shares, while lagging behind the broader index, are gaining in 2025 largely because investors are encouraged by its strong execution across multiple fronts. It reported a better-than-expected quarter, signaling resilient demand in industrial end-markets like aerospace, power and automation. AMETEK delivered a strong third-quarter performance, with revenue of about $1.89 billion, up 11% year-over-year (YoY), and adjusted EPS came in at a record $1.89, up 14% from the third quarter of 2024.

For fiscal 2025, ending in December 2025, analysts expect AMETEK to deliver a 7.8% YoY growth in EPS to $7.36. Moreover, the company has a promising earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

The stock holds a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 19 analysts covering the stock, 11 advise a “Strong Buy,” one gives a “Moderate Buy,” and seven suggest a “Hold.”

The configuration is slightly more bullish than three months ago, when there was a “Strong Sell” rating.

Barclays analyst Julian Mitchell maintained an “Equal-Weight” rating on AME on Oct. 31, while raising the price target to $205 from $200. Earlier, on Oct. 8, Truist Securities’ Jamie Cook reaffirmed a “Buy” rating and increased the target to $229 from $219.

AME’s mean price target of $219 represents 10.8% premium to current price levels, while the street-high target of $246 suggests staggering 24.5% upside potential.