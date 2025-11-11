Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting DuPont de Nemours Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
DuPont de Nemours Inc office -by Michael Vi via Shutterstock
DuPont de Nemours Inc office -by Michael Vi via Shutterstock

Wilmington, Delaware-based DuPont de Nemours, Inc. (DD) provides technology-based materials and solutions. With a market cap of $16.7 billion, the company offers a diverse range of products, such as construction materials, adhesives, electronics, fabrics, fibers, home garden, medical devices, resins, printing, and consumer products. 

Shares of this chemical giant have outperformed the broader market over the past year. DD has gained 14.3% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 14%. In 2025, DD’s stock rose 26.1%, surpassing the SPX’s 16.2% rise on a YTD basis. 

Zooming in further, DD’s outperformance is also apparent compared to the Materials Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLB). The exchange-traded fund has declined about 8.3% on a YTD basis. Moreover, DD’s double-digit returns on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 3% gains over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Nov. 6, DD shares closed down more than 1% after reporting its Q3 results. Its revenue stood at $3.1 billion, up 7.3% year-over-year. The company’s adjusted EPS came in flat year-over-year at $1.09. 

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect DD’s EPS to decline 53.8% to $1.88 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 17 analysts covering DD stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 12 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” three “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is less bullish than a month ago, with a “Strong Buy” rating overall. 

On Nov. 6, BMO Capital analyst John McNulty maintained a “Buy” rating on DD and set a price target of $50, implying a potential upside of 24.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $69.46 represents a 72.6% premium to DD’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $104 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 158.4%.


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
DD 40.24 +0.44 +1.11%
Dupont Denemours Inc
$SPX 6,832.43 +103.63 +1.54%
S&P 500 Index
XLB 86.63 +0.81 +0.94%
S&P 500 Materials Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Advanced Micro Devices Inc_ logo and chart data-by Poetra_ RH via Shutterstock 5
AMD’s Rally Faces a Crucial Test on November 11. Should You Buy, Sell, or Hold?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot