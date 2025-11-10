Wheat Closes Higher on Monday

The wheat complex posted gains on Monday to take back some of the Friday weakness. CBT soft red wheat futures posted 8 to 9 cent higher trade on Monday. KC HRW futures posted 6 to 8 cent gains on the Monday session. MPLS spring wheat futures closed the day up 5 to 7 cents to start the week.

Export Inspections data showed 290,513 MT (10.67 mbu) of wheat shipped in the week that ended on November 6, which was a drop of 17.07% from the week prior and 17.91% below the same week last year. Mexico was the top destination of 70,352 MT, with 62,882 MT to the Philippines. Marketing year shipments have totaled 12.115 MMT (445.2 mbu), a 19.18% increase yr/yr.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.35 3/4, up 8 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.50 1/2, up 8 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.27, up 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.39 1/4, up 7 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.64 1/4, up 6 1/4 cents,