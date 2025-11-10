Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like Southern Company’s Stock?

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - 52 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Southern Company Atlanta, Ga HQ-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock
Southern Company Atlanta, Ga HQ-by JHVEPhoto via Shutterstock

Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, The Southern Company (SO) operates through multiple subsidiaries to supply electricity and natural gas across the southern United States. Its key electric utilities, Alabama Power, Georgia Power, and Mississippi Power, deliver energy within their states.

The company has other businesses, such as Southern Power, which manages a diverse portfolio of generation assets for wholesale customers, including renewable energy and storage. Southern Company Gas distributes natural gas through regulated utilities in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, while supporting affiliated energy operations. It has a market capitalization of $100.69 billion

While the company’s stock has been up over the past year, the gains have been modest. Over the past 52 weeks, Southern Company’s stock has gained 5.2%, while it has been down marginally over the past six months. It had reached a 52-week high of $100.83 in October, but is down 9.3% from that level. 

In contrast, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 12.7% and 19.5% over the same periods, respectively, indicating that the stock has underperformed the broader market. Southern Company’s business falls under the utilities sector. Comparing it with the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLU), we see that the ETF is up 15.5% over the past 52 weeks and 11.1% over the past six months, reflecting the same trend as with the broader market. 

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, Southern Company reported its third-quarter results, which were better than what analysts had expected. The company’s total operating revenues increased by 7.5% year-over-year (YOY) to $7.82 billion, surpassing the $7.54 billion that Wall Street analysts had expected. 

This was predicated upon non-fuel retail electric revenues increasing 6.1% from the prior year’s period to $4.44 billion. Its adjusted EPS were $1.60, up 11.9% YOY and higher than the expected $1.50. On Oct. 30, Southern Company’s stock gained 1.7% intraday. 

For the fiscal year 2025, which ends in December 2025, Wall Street analysts expect Southern Company’s EPS to grow 5.9% YOY to $4.29 on a diluted basis. Moreover, EPS is expected to increase 7% annually to $4.59 in fiscal 2026. The company has a solid history of surpassing consensus estimates, topping them in three of the four trailing quarters.

Among the 25 Wall Street analysts covering Southern Company’s stock, the consensus is a “Hold.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” 18 “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.” The ratings configuration has become less bullish over the past month, with five “Strong Buy” ratings now, down from the previous seven, and the overall rating slipping from “Moderate Buy” to “Hold.”

www.barchart.com

This month, analysts from Jefferies downgraded the stock from “Buy” to “Hold.” While still seeing growth opportunities for Southern Company’s business, the firm also anticipates a stricter power rate-setting process in Georgia and a more rigorous resource certification process in the wake of a Democratic majority on Georgia’s Public Service Commission (PSC) election. 

Southern Company’s mean price target of $101.24 indicates a 10.7% upside over current market prices. The Street-high price target of $109 implies a potential upside of 19.2%. 


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLU 89.87 +0.18 +0.20%
S&P 500 Utilities Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,811.14 +82.34 +1.22%
S&P 500 Index
SO 90.92 -0.52 -0.57%
Southern Company

Most Popular News

Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 1
Unusual QQQ Options Activity Prompts Covered Strangle Thought Experiment
Businessman pointing arrow graph corporate future growth by Marchmeena29 via iStock 2
1 Quantum Computing Stock With Fundamental Strength to Back Up the Hype
Jen-Hsun Huan NVIDIA's Founder, President and CEO by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock 3
Nvidia Stock Slips Below 20-Day Moving Average as Jensen Huang Warns on China. What Comes Next?
Image of Jensen Huang by glen photo via Shutterstock 4
‘China Is Going to Win the AI Race,’ Jensen Huang Warns. What Does That Mean for NVDA Stock?
Buy Button by FOTOGRIN via Shutterstock 5
5 Best Dividend Stocks Wall Street Calls Strong Buys
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot