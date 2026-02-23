Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Deckers Outdoor Stock?

Goleta, California-based Deckers Outdoor Corporation (DECK) designs, markets, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories for casual lifestyle use and high-performance activities in the United States and internationally. Valued at a market cap of $16.8 billion, the company offers its products under the UGG, HOKA, Teva, Koolaburra, and AHNU brand names.

DECK's shares have underperformed the broader market over the past year and have outperformed in 2026. DECK stock has declined 20.9% over the past 52 weeks and has grown 14.5% on a year-to-date (YTD) basis. In comparison, the S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has returned 13% over the past year and grown marginally in 2026.

Narrowing the focus, DECK has also underperformed the State Street Consumer Discretionary Select Sector SPDR ETF’s (XLY) 4.7% rise over the past 52 weeks.

On Jan. 29, DECK shares rose 2.3% following the release of its Q3 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue grew 7.1% year-over-year to $2 billion and surpassed the Street’s estimates. Moreover, its adjusted EPS came in at $3.33, also beating Wall Street estimates. DECK expects full-year earnings to be $6.80 to $6.85 per share, with revenue in the range of $5.4 billion to $5.43 billion. Following the better-than-expected results, the stock grew 19.5% in the following trading session.

For the fiscal year ending in March 2026, analysts expect DECK to report an 8.7% year-over-year growth in adjusted EPS to $6.88. The company has a good earnings surprise history. It has surpassed the Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the past four quarters.

DECK has a consensus “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Of the 26 analysts covering the stock, opinions include 12 “Strong Buys,” one “Moderate Buy,” 10 “Holds,” and three “Strong Sells.”

On Feb. 2, Barclays analyst Adrienne Yih maintained an “Overweight” rating on Deckers Outdoor and raised its price target from $113 to $143. DECK’s mean price target of $127.16 indicates a 7.1% premium to the current market prices. Its Street-high target of $184 suggests a robust 55% upside potential from current price levels.