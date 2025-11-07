Barchart.com
Wheat Closes Friday on a Mixed Note

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Farmer holds tablet using online data management by artiemedvedev via iStock
The wheat complex was mixed on Friday, with the winter wheat contracts closing lower. CBT soft red wheat futures were 7 to 8 cents lower trade to close out the week, as December was down 6 ¼ cents on the week. KC HRW futures posted 3 to 5 cents losses, with December down 5 ¼ cents since last Friday. MPLS spring wheat futures were steady to up a penny in the nearbys across most contracts on Friday, to close the week with a nickel gain. 

Dryness is expected to persist across most of the Southern Plains in the next week, as well as most of SRW country. 

A South Korean mill importer purchased 50,000 MT of US wheat in a tender overnight.

French soft wheat planting is now 79% planted as of 11/3, a 11 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Durum was tallied at 23% planted. Wheat harvest in Argentina is estimated at 11.6% complete according to the Buenos Aires Gains exchange.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.27 3/4, down 7 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.42 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/4, down 3 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.32, down 5 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.58, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.73, up 3/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 532-0s -5-0 -0.93%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 519-2s -3-0 -0.57%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.5800s +0.0100 +0.18%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 527-6s -7-6 -1.45%
Wheat
ZWH26 542-2s -7-4 -1.36%
Wheat

