Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Mastercard Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Mastercard Incorporated card being charged-by rawfb via Shutterstock
Mastercard Incorporated card being charged-by rawfb via Shutterstock

Mastercard Incorporated (MA), headquartered in Purchase, New York, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $499.7 billion by market cap, the company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers' checks. 

Shares of this payments giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MA has gained 9.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. In 2025, MA stock is up 5.1%, compared to SPX’s 15.6% rise on a YTD basis. 

Narrowing the focus, MA’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (IPAY). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. Moreover, MA’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 7.1% losses over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 30, MA shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.38 topped Wall Street expectations of $4.31. The company’s revenue was $8.6 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $8.5 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MA’s EPS to grow 12.4% to $16.41 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 38 analysts covering MA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 26 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 25 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 31, Dominick Gabriele from Compass Point maintained a “Hold” rating on MA with a price target of $620, implying a potential upside of 12.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $659.09 represents a 19.1% premium to MA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $768 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 38.8%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
MA 550.07 -3.24 -0.59%
Mastercard Inc
$SPX 6,782.39 -13.90 -0.20%
S&P 500 Index
IPAY 53.51 -0.33 -0.61%
Amplify Digital Payments ETF

Most Popular News

Lululemon Athletica inc_ phone and website by- T_Schneider via Shutterstock 1
Legendary Investor Michael Burry Is Doubling Down on Lululemon Stock. Should You Buy LULU Now?
Tesla dealership with cars in lot by Jetcityimage via iStock 2
Heavy Tesla Call Options Volume Highlights TSLA Stock's Value
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Michael Burry Is Betting Against Nvidia Stock. Should You?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 4
Nasdaq Futures Slip on Weak Tech Earnings and Valuation Concerns, U.S. ADP Jobs Report in Focus
Nvidia logo and sign on headquarters by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 5
Nvidia Could Be the First Company to Reach $8.5 Trillion. Should You Buy NVDA Stock Here?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot