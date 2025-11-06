Mastercard Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Mastercard Incorporated (MA), headquartered in Purchase, New York, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services. Valued at $499.7 billion by market cap, the company offers payment processing services for credit and debit cards, electronic cash, automated teller machines, and travelers' checks.

Shares of this payments giant have underperformed the broader market over the past year. MA has gained 9.4% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 17.5%. In 2025, MA stock is up 5.1%, compared to SPX’s 15.6% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, MA’s outperformance is apparent compared to the Amplify Digital Payments ETF (IPAY). The exchange-traded fund has declined marginally over the past year. Moreover, MA’s gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 7.1% losses over the same time frame.

On Oct. 30, MA shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $4.38 topped Wall Street expectations of $4.31. The company’s revenue was $8.6 billion, surpassing Wall Street forecasts of $8.5 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect MA’s EPS to grow 12.4% to $16.41 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 38 analysts covering MA stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 26 “Strong Buy” ratings, four “Moderate Buys,” and eight “Holds.”

This configuration is more bullish than a month ago, with 25 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 31, Dominick Gabriele from Compass Point maintained a “Hold” rating on MA with a price target of $620, implying a potential upside of 12.1% from current levels.

The mean price target of $659.09 represents a 19.1% premium to MA’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $768 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 38.8%.