Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Visa Stock: Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish?

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 25 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Visa Inc cards in wallet-by FinkAvenue via iStock
Visa Inc cards in wallet-by FinkAvenue via iStock

San Francisco, California-based Visa Inc. (V) is a payment technology company with a market cap of $623.7 billion. It facilitates secure, fast transactions through its advanced technology and global infrastructure, enabling digital money movement and supporting commerce worldwide. 

Shares of this payment technology company have lagged behind the broader market over the past 52 weeks. Visa has gained 16.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has soared 18.5%. Moreover, on a YTD basis, the stock is up 7.7%, compared to SPX’s 15.1% uptick.

Nonetheless, zooming in further, V has considerably outperformed the Amplify Digital Payments ETF’s (IPAYmarginal 52-week decline and 8.2% YTD loss.  

www.barchart.com

On Oct. 28, Visa delivered better-than-expected Q4 results, yet its shares plunged 1.6% in the following trading session. Due to continued healthy consumer spending, the company's net revenue improved 11.5% year-over-year to $10.7 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by a slight margin. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $2.98 increased 10% from the year-ago quarter, topping analyst expectations by a penny. However, its total operating expenses surged by a notable 40% from the prior-year quarter, outpacing revenue growth, which led to a noteworthy decline in operating margins, making investors jittery. 

For fiscal 2026, ending in September, analysts expect V’s EPS to grow 11.7% year over year to $12.81. The company’s earnings surprise history is promising. It surpassed the consensus estimates in each of the last four quarters. 

Among the 37 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a "Strong Buy,” which is based on 26 “Strong Buy,” four “Moderate Buy,” and seven "Hold” ratings. 

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly more bullish than a month ago, with 25 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy” rating. 

On Oct. 29, Macquarie analyst Paul Golding maintained a "Buy" rating on Visa and set a price target of $410, indicating a 20.5% potential upside from the current levels.

The mean price target of $402.58 represents an 18.3% premium from V’s current price levels, while the Street-high price target of $450 suggests an upside potential of 32.2%.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
V 340.71 +0.41 +0.12%
Visa Inc
$SPX 6,771.55 -80.42 -1.17%
S&P 500 Index
IPAY 53.25 -0.56 -1.04%
Amplify Digital Payments ETF

Most Popular News

AI technology - by Wanan Yossingkum via iStock 1
This AI Stock Is Cheaper Than AMD and Crushing It in Returns
A concept image of a lit bomb by Leigh Prather via Shutterstock 2
The QQQ ETF Could Gain 30% From Here, But It’s Also Waving a Giant, Dot-Com Era Red Flag
A hand holding a phone with the Reddit logo_ Mamun_Sheikh via Shutterstock_ 3
Reddit Stock Is Up on Q3 Earnings. Options Data Tells Us RDDT Could Be Headed Here Next.
Chevron Corp_ gas station- by MattGush via iStock 4
Chevron's Free Cash Flow Rises - An Expected Dividend Hike Could Push CVX 14% Higher
Palantir by Hiroshi-Mori-Stock via Shutterstock 5
What Palantir’s 400x Valuation Teaches Us About Technicals, Tech Stocks, and Trading
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot