Are Wall Street Analysts Predicting Copart Stock Will Climb or Sink?

Dallas, Texas-based Copart, Inc. (CPRT) provides online auctions and vehicle remarketing services. Valued at $41.6 billion by market cap, the company sells vehicles through its virtual bidding platform, insurance companies, financial institutions, vehicle rental companies, and dealers via platforms such as BluCar and CashForCars.com, as well as offers services like salvage estimation, processing, transportation, and title management.

Shares of this global online vehicle auction leader have considerably underperformed the broader market over the past year. CPRT has declined 16.5% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 19.6%. In 2025, CPRT stock is down 25.1%, compared to SPX’s 16.5% rise on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, CPRT’s underperformance is also apparent compared to the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 15.2% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 17.2% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s losses over the same time frame.

On Sep. 4, CPRT shares closed up by 3.8% after reporting its Q4 results. Its revenues stood at $1.1 billion, up 5.2% year over year. The company’s EPS increased 24.2% year over year to $0.41.

For fiscal 2026, ending in July 2026, analysts expect CPRT’s EPS to grow 5.7% to $1.68 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 11 analysts covering CPRT stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on five “Strong Buy” ratings, and six “Holds.”

The configuration has been consistent over the past three months.

On Sep. 5, JPMorgan Chase & Co. (JPM) analyst Jash Patwa maintained a “Hold” rating on CPRT and set a price target of $50, implying a potential upside of 16.3% from current levels.

The mean price target of $58.44 represents a 35.9% premium to CPRT’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $65 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 51.2%.