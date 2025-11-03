Barchart.com
Soybeans Rallying on Monday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 51 minutes ago Columnist

Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Pile of soybeans by PAVEL IARUNICHEV via iStock
Soybeans are trading with 16 to 21 cent midday gain on Monday. There were 207 deliveries issued on Friday night, taking the total to 884 for the month. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price is 22 1/4 cents higher at $10.58 1/2. Soymeal futures are back down $1.70 to $1.90 at midday, with December rallying $27.50 on the week. Soy Oil futures are back up $108 o 111 points at midday

Export Inspections data showed 965,063 MT (35.46 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week that ended on October 30, which was a drop of 16.8% from the week prior and 58.3% below the same week last year. Egypt was the top destination of 234,353 MT, with 138,647 MT to Italy and 133,192 MT to Mexico. Marketing year shipments have totaled 7.78 MMT (285.88 mbu), a 40% decline yr/yr.

The monthly Fats & Oils report will not be released again this afternoon, though analysts are looking for 205.4 mbu of soybeans crushed during September.

AgRural estimates the Brazilian soybean crop at 47% planted, as of Thursday, now behind the 54% pace from last year. 

Nov 25 Soybeans  are at $11.20 1/4, up 20 1/2 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $10.58 1/2, up 22 1/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  are at $11.34, up 18 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 Soybeans  are at $11.40 1/4, up 16 1/2 cents,


