Wheat Collapses to Close out July

The wheat complex fell into the weekend, with losses across the three exchanges as money was coming out at the end of the month. Chicago SRW contracts were down 18 ¼ to 24 ¼ cents at the close. September was down 38 ¾ cents on the week, but still 50 cents higher on the month. KC HRW futures were down 13 3/4 to 23 1/4 cents at the close, as September fell 37 ¾ cents this week but was up 82 ¼ cents during July. MPLS spring wheat was down 11 to 21 ¾ cents on Friday, with September down 24 1/2 cents on the week.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options slashing their net short by another 12,469 contracts in the week ending on July 28, taking it to just 6,880 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 3,289 contracts to their net long, now at 33,233 contracts.

Export Sales data has the total wheat sales for 2026/27 at 6.979 MMT, which is 33% of the current export estimate from USDA and lags the 39% average sales pace.

The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 65% good/excellent as of July 27, according to the FranceAgriMer, with the harvest listed as complete.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.39 1/4, down 24 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.57 1/2, down 24 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.07 1/2, down 23 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.23 3/4, down 23 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $6.90 3/4, down 21 3/4 cents,