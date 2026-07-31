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Wheat Collapses to Close out July

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock

The wheat complex fell into the weekend, with losses across the three exchanges as money was coming out at the end of the month. Chicago SRW contracts were down 18 ¼ to 24 ¼ cents at the close. September was down 38 ¾ cents on the week, but still 50 cents higher on the month.  KC HRW futures were down 13 3/4 to 23 1/4 cents at the close, as September fell 37 ¾ cents this week but was up 82 ¼ cents during July. MPLS spring wheat was down 11 to 21 ¾ cents on Friday, with September down 24 1/2 cents on the week.

Weekly Commitment of Traders data indicated managed money in CBT wheat futures and options slashing their net short by another 12,469 contracts in the week ending on July 28, taking it to just 6,880 contracts. In KC wheat, they added another 3,289 contracts to their net long, now at 33,233 contracts.

Export Sales data has the total wheat sales for 2026/27 at 6.979 MMT, which is 33% of the current export estimate from USDA and lags the 39% average sales pace. 

The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 65% good/excellent as of July 27, according to the FranceAgriMer, with the harvest listed as complete.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.39 1/4, down 24 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.57 1/2, down 24 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.07 1/2, down 23 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.23 3/4, down 23 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $6.90 3/4, down 21 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.15 1/2, down 21 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 723-6s -23-0 -3.08%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 707-4s -23-2 -3.18%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 6.8975s -0.2175 -3.06%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 639-2s -24-2 -3.65%
Wheat
ZWZ26 657-4s -24-0 -3.52%
Wheat

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