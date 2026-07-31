Barchart.com
[[ type === 'moc' ? 'MARKET ON CLOSE' : 'FREE WEBINAR' ]]
[[ timeLabel ]] WATCH LIVE:
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:
News Menu

News

Soybeans Face Weakness to Close the Week

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Follow us on Google News Follow us on Google News
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay
Soybeans emerging in the spring by jcesar2015 via Pixabay

Soybeans posted 1 to 5 ¼ cent losses across most contracts on Friday. August was down 76 cents on the week, with November dropping 66 cents. November still managed a 43 ¾ cent gain on the month The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was down 7 1/2 cents at $11.41 1/4. Soymeal futures were $1.90 to $3.50 lower across most contracts, with August falling $19.10 on the week. Soy Oil futures were down 11 to 123 points in the front months, with August down 721 points for this week.

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to unknown destinations this morning.

Commitment of Traders data from Friday afternoon showed spec traders adding another 30,101 contracts to their net long position in soybean futures and options in the week ending on July 28. The net long was 155,001 contracts by Tuesday. 

Weekend rains are expected in parts of Eastern IA, Southern WI/MI, IL, IN, and OH. 

USDA Export Sales data now has old crop soybean sales at 41.682 MMT, or 101% of the USDA forecast, which is near the 101-102% average sales pace from the last few years. Shipments are 38.971 MMT, which is 94% of the USDA number. New crop bean sales are 7.469 MMT, which is a 4-year high and 146.1% above the same period last year. 

June crush data will be released on Monday, with traders looking for 218.3 mbu of soybeans crushed, with a range of 216.5 to 219.3 mbu. Bean oil stocks are seen at 2.025 billion lbs. 

Chinese state firm Sinograin sold 249,000 MT of the 501,000 MT of imported soybeans offered on Friday’s sale.

Aug 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.72, down 5 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  was $11.41 1/4, down 7 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.70 3/4, down 1 1/2 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  closed at $11.87 1/2, down 1 1/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  was $11.27 1/4, down 2 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4131 -0.0741 -0.65%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 66.90s -0.39 -0.58%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 321.2s -1.6 -0.50%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.2850 -0.0324 -0.29%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1187-4s -1-2 -0.11%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1172-0s -5-2 -0.45%
Soybean
ZSU26 1170-6s -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean

Most Popular News

An image of Sam Altman in front of a blue background_ Image by jamesonwu1972 via Shutterstock_ 1
As Sam Altman Celebrates the Singularity, Palantir CEO Alex Karp Warns: ‘There Are Dangers… We Are Going to End Up Having to Regulate AI’
Stock exchange financial or forex graph by Bigc Studio via Shutterstock 2
Stocks Climb Before the Open as Microsoft Provides a Boost, U.S. PCE Inflation Data and More Big Tech Earnings on Tap
Options button on browser by Pashalgnatov via iStock 3
PepsiCo’s $22M Ratio Call Diagonal Spread Signals Big Bullish Bet Ahead of Q3 Earnings
Ai chip by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock 4
1 Options Trade to Make Now to Bet on ON Semiconductor Stock Bouncing Back
Seagate sign on the building atits operational headquarters By JHVEPhoto 5
Why Analysts Are Raising Their Seagate Stock Price Targets Left and Right
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.