Wheat Collapsing to Close out July

Field of wheat at golden hour by Bruno via Pixabay

The wheat complex is giving back the Thursday gains plus some, with losses across the three exchanges as money comes out at the end of the month. Chicago SRW contracts are falling 27 to 28 cents across the front months. KC HRW futures are down 26 to 27 cents at midday. MPLS spring wheat is falling 23 to 24 cents on Thursday.

Export Sales data has the total wheat sales for 2026/27 at 6.979 MMT, which is 33% of the current export estimate from USDA and lags the 39% average sales pace.

The French soft wheat crop was estimated at 65% good/excellent as of July 27, according to the FranceAgriMer, with the harvest listed as complete.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.36, down 27 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat is at $6.54 1/4, down 27 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.04 1/4, down 26 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat is at $7.20 1/4, down 26 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat is at $6.87 1/2, down 24 cents,