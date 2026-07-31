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Soybeans Falling Lower on Friday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock
Bowl of frozen edamame by KrimKate via iStock

Soybeans are trading with Friday midday losses of 6 to 9 1/2 cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 8 1/2 cents at $11.40. Soymeal futures are $4.00 to $4.50 lower across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures down 120 to 140 points. There were no deliveries issued against August soybeans or soybean oil first notice day, with 783 issued against August soybean meal.

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to unknown destinations this morning.

Rain fell in parts of NE, the Dakotas, and MN overnight. The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH, mainly in the next day or so.

USDA Export Sales data now has old crop soybean sales at 41.682 MMT, or 101% of the USDA forecast, which is near the 101-102% average sales pace from the last few years. Shipments are 38.971 MMT, which is 94% of the USDA number. New crop bean sales are 7.469 MMT, which is a 4-year high and 146.1% above the same period last year. 

June crush data will be released on Monday, with traders looking for 218.3 mbu of soybeans crushed, with a range of 216.5 to 219.3 mbu. Bean oil stocls are seen at 2.025 billion lbs. 

Chinese state firm Sinograin sold 249,000 MT of the 501,000 MT of imported soybeans offered on Friday’s sale.

Aug 26 Soybeans  are at $11.68, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash  is at $11.40 0/1, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans  are at $11.65 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans  are at $11.82, down 6 3/4 cents,

New Crop Cash  is at $11.22 1/2, down 8 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 11.4265 -0.0607 -0.53%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ26 66.92 -0.37 -0.55%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ26 321.3 -1.5 -0.46%
Soybean Meal
ZSPX26US.CM 11.3006 -0.0168 -0.15%
US Soybean Price Idx Nov 2026
ZSX26 1187-4 -1-2 -0.11%
Soybean
ZSQ26 1170-6 -6-4 -0.55%
Soybean
ZSU26 1170-6 -1-4 -0.13%
Soybean

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