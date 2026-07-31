Soybeans Falling Lower on Friday

Soybeans are trading with Friday midday losses of 6 to 9 1/2 cents at midday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was up 8 1/2 cents at $11.40. Soymeal futures are $4.00 to $4.50 lower across most contracts, with Soy Oil futures down 120 to 140 points. There were no deliveries issued against August soybeans or soybean oil first notice day, with 783 issued against August soybean meal.

USDA reported a private export sale of 252,000 MT of 2026/27 soybeans to unknown destinations this morning.

Rain fell in parts of NE, the Dakotas, and MN overnight. The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH, mainly in the next day or so.

USDA Export Sales data now has old crop soybean sales at 41.682 MMT, or 101% of the USDA forecast, which is near the 101-102% average sales pace from the last few years. Shipments are 38.971 MMT, which is 94% of the USDA number. New crop bean sales are 7.469 MMT, which is a 4-year high and 146.1% above the same period last year.

June crush data will be released on Monday, with traders looking for 218.3 mbu of soybeans crushed, with a range of 216.5 to 219.3 mbu. Bean oil stocls are seen at 2.025 billion lbs.

Chinese state firm Sinograin sold 249,000 MT of the 501,000 MT of imported soybeans offered on Friday’s sale.

Aug 26 Soybeans are at $11.68, down 9 1/4 cents,

Nearby Cash is at $11.40 0/1, down 8 1/2 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans are at $11.65 1/2, down 6 3/4 cents,

Nov 26 Soybeans are at $11.82, down 6 3/4 cents,