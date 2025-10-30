Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Do Wall Street Analysts Like RTX Corporation Stock?

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
RTX Corp logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
RTX Corp logo on phone-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $236.5 billion, RTX Corporation (RTX) is a leading aerospace and defense company. It operates through three major segments: Collins Aerospace; Pratt & Whitney; and Raytheon, providing advanced systems and services to commercial, military, and government customers globally.

Shares of the Arlington, Virginia-based company have significantly outperformed the broader market over the past 52 weeks. RTX stock has jumped 45.6% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPXhas rallied 17.4%. Moreover, shares of the company are up 53.3% on a YTD basis, compared to SPX’s nearly 16% increase.

Focusing more closely, shares of the aerospace and defense company has outpaced the Industrial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLI) 14.3% return over the past 52 weeks and a 17.4% YTD gain. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of RTX climbed 7.7% on Oct. 21 after the company reported Q3 2025 adjusted EPS of $1.70 and revenue of $22.48 billion, above forecasts. The company also raised its full-year adjusted EPS outlook to $6.10 - $6.20 and revenue guidance to $86.5 billion - $87 billion, reflecting confidence in strong demand. Growth was driven by a 10% rise in defense sales, particularly Patriot systems, and 16% higher sales at Pratt & Whitney, benefiting from booming aerospace demand.

For the fiscal year ending in December 2025, analysts expect RTX’s adjusted EPS to grow 7.9% year-over-year to $6.18. The company's earnings surprise history is promising. It topped the consensus estimates in the last four quarters.

Among the 21 analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 13 “Strong Buy” ratings, one “Moderate Buy,” and seven “Holds.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is slightly less bullish than three months ago, with 14 “Strong Buy” ratings on the stock.

On Oct. 27, BofA analyst Ronald Epstein raised RTX’s price target to $215 and maintained a “Buy” rating.

The mean price target of $188.78 represents a 6.4% premium to RTX’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $215 suggests a 21.2% potential upside.


On the date of publication, Sohini Mondal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 154.69 -0.39 -0.25%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,822.34 -68.25 -0.99%
S&P 500 Index
RTX 177.42 +1.06 +0.60%
Rtx Corp

Most Popular News

Bear market by Champc vi iStock 1
Ashes to Alpha: Adobe’s (ADBE) Implosion Offers an Opportunity for a Rebound
Facebook on iPhone by Timothy Bennett via Unsplash 2
Meta Stock Falls Below $700 as Mark Zuckerberg Doubles Down on AI Spending: Time to Buy the Dip?
Wall Street sign in lower Manhattan New York by Stuart Monk via Shutterstock 3
Stocks Fall Before the Open After Mixed Big Tech Earnings, Trump-Xi Summit
Down market by Artit Wongpradu via Shutterstock 4
Fiserv Stock’s 44% Single-Day Plunge Proves That Stop Orders Don’t Work, But This Option Strategy Could Have Prevented the Carnage
Microsoft Corporation logo on phone-by rafapress via Shuterstock 5
Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on Microsoft Stock?
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot