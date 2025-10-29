Barchart.com
Wheat Showing Mixed Trade on Wednesday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Wheat and bread on a table by scorpp via iStock
The wheat complex is showing mixed action at Wednesday’s midday. CBT soft red wheat is showing fractionally mixed trade so far. KC HRW futures are up ¾ in December, but lower in other contracts.  MPLS spring wheat futures are steady to a penny higher at midday.

Precip over the next week will be limited in the Plain, with the parts of SRW area getting very limited rainfall.

Despite the lack of USDA data release, the trade is looking for wheat export business during the week of October 23 to have totaled 350,000 to 600,000 MT.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/4, up 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.45, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.20 3/4, up 3/4 cent,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.36, down 2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.62 3/4, up 1 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.82, up 1/4 cent,


