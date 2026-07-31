Is Wall Street Bullish or Bearish on Ingersoll Rand Stock?

Davidson, North Carolina-based Ingersoll Rand Inc. (IR) provides various mission-critical air, fluid, energy, and medical technologies services and solutions worldwide. Valued at $33 billion by market cap, the company offers vacuum systems, bottle blowers, pumps, and air and gas compressors.

Shares of this global provider of industrial equipment and services have underperformed the broader market over the past year. IR has declined 1.7% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 16.9%. In 2026, IR stock is up 6.4%, compared to the SPX’s 8.7% gains on a YTD basis.

Narrowing the focus, IR’s underperformance is also apparent compared to State Street Industrial Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 17.4% over the past year. Moreover, the ETF’s 15% gains on a YTD basis outshine the stock’s single-digit returns over the same time frame.

IR has lagged as slow short-cycle industrial spending led to flat to 3% organic growth and cautious guidance. M&A kept revenue afloat but lower-margin deals and higher costs squeezed EBITDA margins, eroding operating leverage.

On Jul. 30, IR shares closed down marginally after reporting its Q2 results. Its adjusted EPS of $0.86 topped Wall Street expectations of $0.83. The company’s revenue was $2.1 billion, beating Wall Street forecasts of $2 billion. IR expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $3.45 to $3.57.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect IR’s EPS to grow 4% to $3.37 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat or matched the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 14 analysts covering IR stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on seven “Strong Buy” ratings, and seven “Holds.”

This configuration is less bullish than two months ago, with eight analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Jun. 5, Joe O’Dea from Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) maintained a “Buy” rating on IR, with a price target of $88, implying a potential upside of 4.4% from current levels.

The mean price target of $93.46 represents a 10.8% premium to IR’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $115 suggests a notable upside potential of 36.4%.