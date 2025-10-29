Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

AppLovin Stock: Analyst Estimates & Ratings

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 56 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock
Bullish - green stock market chart with arrow up day trade by Quality Stock Arts via Shutterstock

AppLovin Corporation (APP) builds a software-based platform for advertisers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their content. Valued at $217.5 billion by market cap, the company provides end-to-end software and AI solutions to help businesses reach, monetize, and grow their global audiences. 

Shares of this advertising giant have considerably outperformed the broader market over the past year. APP has gained 277.2% over this time frame, while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has rallied nearly 18.3%. In 2025, APP stock is up 93.6%, surpassing the SPX’s 17.2% rise on a YTD basis.

Zooming in further, APP’s outperformance looks less pronounced compared to SPDR S&P Software & Services ETF (XSW). The exchange-traded fund has gained about 20.5% over the past year. Moreover, APP’s double-digit gains on a YTD basis outshine the ETF’s 7% returns over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 6, APP reported its Q2 results, and its shares closed up by 12% in the following trading session. Its adjusted EPS of $2.26 surpassed Wall Street expectations of $1.99. The company’s revenue was $1.3 billion, topping Wall Street's $1.2 billion forecast. For Q3, APP expects revenue in the range of $1.32 billion to $1.34 billion.

For the current fiscal year, ending in December, analysts expect APP’s EPS to grow 103.3% to $9.21 on a diluted basis. The company’s earnings surprise history is impressive. It beat the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters.

Among the 26 analysts covering APP stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 19 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” four “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”

www.barchart.com

This configuration is more bullish than three months ago, with 18 analysts suggesting a “Strong Buy.”

On Oct. 22, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft (DB) initiated a “Buy” rating on APP with a $705 price target, implying a potential upside of 12.5% from current levels.

The mean price target of $630.52 represents a marginal premium to APP’s current price levels. The Street-high price target of $860 suggests an ambitious upside potential of 37.2%. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
APP 630.22 +3.40 +0.54%
Applovin Corp Cl A
$SPX 6,918.40 +27.51 +0.40%
S&P 500 Index
XSW 199.58 -2.67 -1.32%
S&P Software & Services ETF SPDR
DB 36.62 +2.11 +6.11%
Deutsche Bank Ag

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
The Real Winner of Nvidia’s $1B Nokia Deal? T-Mobile Just Jumped to the Front of the 6G Race.
International Business Machines Corp_ logo on phone-by rafapress via Shutterstock 2
IBM Raises Its FCF Outlook for 2025 - IBM Stock Could be Undervalued
Facebookname backlite by Alex Haney via Unsplash 3
Meta Platforms (META) Just Flashed a Super-Rare Quant Signal Ahead of Earnings
Oracle Corp_ logo on phone and stock data-by Rokas Tenys via Shutterstock 4
Oracle Earnings Preview: What to Expect
Trader 2 at NYSE by Orhan Akkurt via Shutterstock 5
S&P Futures Muted After Record Rally, FOMC Meeting and Earnings in Focus
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot