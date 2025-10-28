Wheat Extends Gains to Tuesday

The wheat complex closed higher across the three exchanges on Tuesday. CBT soft red wheat posted 3 to 5 1/2 cent gains on the session. KC HRW futures were 5 1/2 to 6 1/4 cents in the green on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures saw 1 1/2 to 2 1/2 cent gains at the close.

The weekly Crop Progress report was not reported this week due to the continued government shutdown, with the trade looking for 84% of the winter wheat crop planted as of 10/26.

Precip over the next week will be limited in the Plain, with the parts of SRW area getting some rainfall of 1-2 inches.

European Commission data estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports at 6.25 MMT from July 1 to October 26. That lags behind the 7.92 MMT in the same period last year.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.29, up 3 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $5.45 3/4, up 3 3/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.20, up 5 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $5.38, up 6 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat closed at $5.62 3/4, up 1 1/2 cents,