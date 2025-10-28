Wheat Holding Higher at Midday

Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock

The wheat complex is trading with higher action across the three exchanges at midday. CBT soft red wheat is showing 3 to 4 cent gains at midday. KC HRW futures are 5 to 6 cents in the green on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing 5 to 6 cent gains at the midday portion of the session.

The weekly Crop Progress report was not reported this week du to the continued government shutdown, with the trade looking for 84% of the winter wheat crop planted as of 10/26.

European Commission data estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports at 6.25 MMT from July 1 to October 26. That lags behind the 7.92 MMT in the same period last year.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.29 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.46, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.20 1/4, up 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.37 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.65 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,