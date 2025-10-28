Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! View ALL results for your Stocks, ETFs and Funds Screeners with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Wheat Holding Higher at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Harvesting wheat with combine by fotokostic via iStock
Get a FREE 1-year Barchart Premier subscription! Open and fund your Plus500 futures account and make a trade

The wheat complex is trading with higher action across the three exchanges at midday. CBT soft red wheat is showing 3 to 4 cent gains at midday. KC HRW futures are 5 to 6 cents in the green on Tuesday. MPLS spring wheat futures are showing 5 to 6 cent gains at the midday portion of the session. 

The weekly Crop Progress report was not reported this week du to the continued government shutdown, with the trade looking for 84% of the winter wheat crop planted as of 10/26. 

European Commission data estimates the 2025/26 soft wheat exports at 6.25 MMT from July 1 to October 26. That lags behind the 7.92 MMT in the same period last year. 

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/4, up 3 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.46, up 4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.20 1/4, up 6 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.37 1/2, up 5 1/2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.65 1/2, up 5 1/4 cents,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.84 3/4, up 5 1/2 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 538-0 +6-0 +1.13%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 520-4 +6-2 +1.22%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.6275 +0.0250 +0.45%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 530-0 +4-0 +0.76%
Wheat
ZWH26 546-6 +4-6 +0.88%
Wheat

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 3
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 4
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot