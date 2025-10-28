Barchart.com
What to Expect From Hormel Foods' Q4 2025 Earnings Report

Sohini Mondal - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

Hormel Foods Corp_ billboard by- monticello via Shutterstock
Hormel Foods Corp_ billboard by- monticello via Shutterstock

With a market cap of $13.1 billion, Hormel Foods Corporation (HRL) is a leading global manufacturer and marketer of meat and food products. With iconic brands like SKIPPY™, SPAM™, Hormel™, and Planters™, the company offers a wide range of perishable and shelf-stable products across retail, foodservice, and international markets. 

The Austin, Minnesota-based company is expected to announce its fiscal Q4 2025 results soon. Ahead of this event, analysts expect Hormel Foods to report an adjusted EPS of $0.38, down 9.5% from $0.42 in the year-ago quarter. It has met Wall Street's earnings estimates in one of the last four quarters while missing on three other occasions. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect the Skippy peanut butter maker to report an adjusted EPS of $1.44, an 8.9% decrease from $1.58 in fiscal 2024. However, adjusted EPS is anticipated to grow 6.3% year-over-year to $1.53 in fiscal 2026. 

Shares of Hormel Foods have declined 22.8% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX18.4% increase and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP2.6% dip over the same period. 

Despite reporting better-than-expected Q3 2025 revenue of $3.03 billion, Hormel Foods’ shares tumbled 13.1% on Aug. 28 as the company missed earnings estimates, posting adjusted EPS of $0.35, due to higher commodity costs. The company also issued a weak Q4 adjusted EPS forecast of $0.38 - $0.40, well below the estimate. Additionally, management warned that profit recovery will lag into next year, with current cost headwinds persisting through Q4.

Analysts' consensus view on HRL stock is cautious, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 10 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," six suggest "Hold," and one advises "Strong Sell." The average analyst price target for Hormel Foods is $28.71, indicating a potential upside of 20.9% from the current levels.


