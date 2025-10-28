J. M. Smucker Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, canned milk, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and more. The leading consumer packaged goods company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SJM to report a profit of $1.78 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.6% from $2.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion.

For the full year, analysts expect SJM to report EPS of $9.13, down 9.8% from $10.12 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 9.5% year over year to $10 in fiscal 2027.

SJM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 9.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2.5% dip over the same time frame.

On Aug. 27, SJM shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.90 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $2.11 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.13 billion. SJM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.50 to $9.50.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SJM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 give a “Hold.” SJM’s average analyst price target is $119.19, indicating a potential upside of 13.8% from the current levels.