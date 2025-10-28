Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
UNLIMITED Watchlists, Portfolios, Screeners, and other Barchart tools with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

J. M. Smucker Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 33 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
J_M_ Smucker Co_ jam-by rblfmr via Shutterstock
J_M_ Smucker Co_ jam-by rblfmr via Shutterstock

Orrville, Ohio-based The J. M. Smucker Company (SJM) manufactures and markets branded food and beverage products. Valued at $11.2 billion by market cap, the company's principal products include peanut butter, shortening and oils, fruit spreads, canned milk, baking mixes and ready-to-spread frostings, flour and baking ingredients, juices and beverages, and more. The leading consumer packaged goods company is expected to announce its fiscal second-quarter earnings for 2026 in the near term.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect SJM to report a profit of $1.78 per share on a diluted basis, down 23.6% from $2.76 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company beat the consensus estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the forecast on another occasion. 

For the full year, analysts expect SJM to report EPS of $9.13, down 9.8% from $10.12 in fiscal 2025. However, its EPS is expected to rise 9.5% year over year to $10 in fiscal 2027. 

www.barchart.com

SJM stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares down 9.7% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP2.5% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 27, SJM shares closed down more than 4% after reporting its Q1 results. Its adjusted EPS of $1.90 missed Wall Street expectations of $1.95. The company’s revenue was $2.11 billion, missing Wall Street forecasts of $2.13 billion. SJM expects full-year adjusted EPS in the range of $8.50 to $9.50.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on SJM stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 18 analysts covering the stock, five advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and 10 give a “Hold.” SJM’s average analyst price target is $119.19, indicating a potential upside of 13.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,883.70 +8.54 +0.12%
S&P 500 Index
SJM 105.03 +0.26 +0.25%
J.M. Smucker Company
XLP 78.73 -0.49 -0.62%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 4
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot