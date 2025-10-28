Analog Devices' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products. Valued at $119.5 billion by market cap, the company's products are used in communications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, military, aerospace, automotive, and high-performance consumer electronics applications. The global semiconductor leader is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADI to report a profit of $2.22 per share on a diluted basis, up 32.9% from $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports.

For the full year, analysts expect ADI to report EPS of $7.75, up 21.5% from $6.38 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 20% year over year to $9.30 in fiscal 2026.

ADI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 5.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 20, ADI shares closed up more than 6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.05 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.93. The company’s revenue was $2.9 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.8 billion forecast. For Q4, ADI expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.12 to $2.32, and revenue to range from $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” ADI’s average analyst price target is $276.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.8% from the current levels.