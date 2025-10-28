Barchart.com
Analog Devices' Q4 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neha Panjwani - Barchart - 41 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Analog Devices Inc_ logo on phone with purple backdrop-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock
Analog Devices Inc_ logo on phone with purple backdrop-by IgorGolovniov via Shutterstock

Wilmington, Massachusetts-based Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI) designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems products. Valued at $119.5 billion by market cap, the company's products are used in communications, computer, industrial, instrumentation, military, aerospace, automotive, and high-performance consumer electronics applications. The global semiconductor leader is expected to announce its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 25.

Ahead of the event, analysts expect ADI to report a profit of $2.22 per share on a diluted basis, up 32.9% from $1.67 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in its last four quarterly reports. 

For the full year, analysts expect ADI to report EPS of $7.75, up 21.5% from $6.38 in fiscal 2024. Its EPS is expected to rise 20% year over year to $9.30 in fiscal 2026. 

ADI stock has underperformed the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX18.4% gains over the past 52 weeks, with shares up 5.6% during this period. Similarly, it underperformed the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLK) 29.8% gains over the same time frame.

On Aug. 20, ADI shares closed up more than 6% after reporting its Q3 results. Its adjusted EPS of $2.05 exceeded Wall Street expectations of $1.93. The company’s revenue was $2.9 billion, beating Wall Street's $2.8 billion forecast. For Q4, ADI expects its adjusted EPS to range from $2.12 to $2.32, and revenue to range from $2.9 billion to $3.1 billion.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on ADI stock is reasonably bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Out of 33 analysts covering the stock, 21 advise a “Strong Buy” rating, three suggest a “Moderate Buy,” and nine give a “Hold.” ADI’s average analyst price target is $276.50, indicating a potential upside of 13.8% from the current levels. 


On the date of publication, Neha Panjwani did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

