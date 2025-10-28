Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Jump-Start Your Search For Promising Trade Ideas With Barchart Premier’s "Top Stock Pick". FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Soybean Rally Continues on Tuesday Morning

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock
Tofu and soybeans by Ika Rakhmawati Hilal via iStock

Soybeans are continuing to the climb higher on Tuesday morning, with 10 to 11 cent gains so far. Futures rallied for 22 to 25 ½ cent gains across most contracts on Monday following better trade news from the weekend. Open interest was down 17,372 contracts on Monday, implying shorts were covering, as s bulk was exiting the November (44,732) contracts ahead of first notice day on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 25 3/4 cents higher at $9.99 1/2. Soymeal futures were up $4.10 to $6.70, with Soy Oil futures 29 to 54 points higher. 

Monday morning’s Export Inspections report showed a total of 1.061 MMT (38.99 mbu) of soybeans shipped in the week of 10/26. That was 33.3% below the week prior and down 59.7% from the same week last year. Mexico was the largest buyer of 155,418 MT, with 147,560 MT shipped to Egypt and 127,559 MT to Italy. The marketing year total is now 6.715 MMT (246.74mbu) of soybeans shipped, which is now 36.9% below the same period last year. China has remained out of the market. 

US and Chinese negotiators had constructive discussions over the weekend in Malaysia, come out with a framework for President Trump and China’s President Xi to discuss this Thursday. On Sunday, Secretary Bessent stated China would begin purchasing “substantial” amounts of US soybeans. 

The trade is looking for soybeans to be near 84% harvested as of 10/26. The Crop Progress report was not reported due to the government shutdown.

Brazil’s soybean crop was tallied at 36% planted by last Thursday according to AgRural.

Nov 25 Soybeans  closed at $10.67 1/4, up 25 1/2 cents, currently up 10 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash  was $9.99 1/2, up 25 3/4 cents,

Jan 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.85, up 24 3/4 cents, currently up 10 3/4 cents

Mar 26 Soybeans  closed at $10.95 1/2, up 22 cents, currently up 10 cents


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
ZSPAUS.CM 10.1042 +0.1190 +1.19%
US Soybean Price Idx
ZLZ25 50.37 -0.40 -0.79%
Soybean Oil
ZMZ25 302.2 +4.0 +1.34%
Soybean Meal
ZSX25 1079-0 +11-6 +1.10%
Soybean
ZSX25 1079-0 +11-6 +1.10%
Soybean
ZSF26 1097-0 +12-0 +1.11%
Soybean

Most Popular News

An image of a Tesla humanoid robot in front of the company logo Around the World Photos via Shutterstock 1
Dear Tesla Stock Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 6
Image of Founder Elon Musk by Frederic Legrand - COMEO via Shutterstock 2
‘We Are at a Critical Inflection Point for Tesla’ According to CEO Elon Musk. Should You Hold on Tight to TSLA Stock or Jump Ship Now?
PayPal Holdings Inc sign on building- by Sundry Photography via Shutterstock 3
PayPal Reports Q3 Earnings on October 28. Approach PYPL Stock Now with Caution.
Silver bullion by SonerCdem via iStock 4
How Much Lower Will Silver Prices Go?
The CoreWeave logo displayed on a smartphone screen_ Image by Robert Way via Shutterstock_ 5
The CoreWeave-Core Scientific Deal Isn’t Likely to Go Through. Analysts Say That Makes CORZ Stock a Buy.
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot