Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Get all the relevant market information you need — get it fast, on time, and accurately with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Tyson Foods Earnings Preview: What to Expect

Anushka Mukherjee - Barchart - 31 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Tyson Foods, Inc_ phone on plate- by Ralf Liebhold via Shutterstock
Tyson Foods, Inc_ phone on plate- by Ralf Liebhold via Shutterstock

Tyson Foods, Inc. (TSN), headquartered in Springdale, Arkansas, is a global leader in food processing, specializing in chicken, beef, and pork products. Its expansive operations include supplying high-quality protein to retail and food service markets across more than 80 countries.

With a market capitalization of $18.28 billion, Tyson Foods has announced new product launches and strategic investments to strengthen its market position and drive future growth, demonstrating a commitment to innovation and sustainability.

Tyson Foods is set to report its fourth-quarter results for fiscal 2025 on Nov. 10 before the market opens. Ahead of the results, Wall Street analysts have a mixed view about the company’s bottom-line growth trajectory. 

For the quarter about to be reported, analysts expect Tyson Foods’ profit to decline by 7.6% year-over-year (YOY) to $0.85 per diluted share. On the other hand, for the current fiscal year, profit is projected to climb 24.5% annually to $3.86 per diluted share. It should also be noted that the company has a solid history of beating consensus estimates in each of the trailing four quarters. 

www.barchart.com

The company is facing pressures such as tight supply and rising costs, including an agreement to pay $85 million to settle a lawsuit alleging the company colluded with rivals to inflate pork prices by limiting supply. 

As a result, Tyson Foods’ stock has been underperforming the broader market. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has dropped by 11.2%, and it is down 9.3% year-to-date (YTD), while the broader S&P 500 Index ($SPX) has gained 18.4% and 16.9% over the same periods, respectively. 

Comparing it with the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund (XLP), we see that the ETF has dropped 2.3% over the past 52 weeks and has marginally gained YTD. Therefore, Tyson Foods has underperformed its sector over these periods. 

www.barchart.com

On Aug. 4, Tyson Foods reported its third-quarter results for fiscal 2025 (the quarter that ended on June 28). As the earnings topped estimates, the company’s stock gained 2.4% intraday on the same day. Its Q3 revenue increased by 4% YOY to $13.88 billion. Its adjusted EPS of $0.91 increased 4.6% from the prior year’s period and surpassed the analysts’ estimated figure of $0.72.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about Tyson Foods. Among the ten analysts covering the stock, the consensus rating is “Hold.” The ratings configuration is more bearish than it was a month ago, with the addition of one “Strong Sell” rating. The ratings are completed by two “Strong Buys” and seven “Holds.” 

The mean price target of $59.90 indicates a 15% upside from current levels, while the Street-high price target of $75 implies a 44% upside.  


On the date of publication, Anushka Mukherjee did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
$SPX 6,875.16 +83.47 +1.23%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 79.22 +0.13 +0.16%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR
TSN 52.09 +0.71 +1.38%
Tyson Foods

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 2
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot