Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Never miss an Options trading signal: Unusual Options Activity and Options Screeners with Barchart Premier. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Agilent Technologies’ Quarterly Earnings Preview: What You Need to Know

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 10 minutes ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Agilent Technologies Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock
Agilent Technologies Inc_ phone and website-by T_Schneider via Shutterstock

Agilent Technologies, Inc. (A) is a leading company in laboratory instrumentation, software, services and consumables, serving the life-sciences, diagnostics and applied chemical markets. The company has evolved into a specialist in analytical and testing solutions for research, biotech, environmental, food-safety and clinical laboratories. Headquartered in Santa Clara, California, the company has a market cap of $41.6 billion. The company is set to release its fiscal fourth-quarter earnings soon. 

Ahead of the event, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to report a profit of $1.59 per share on a diluted basis, up 8.9% from $1.46 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has consistently surpassed Wall Street’s EPS estimates in all of its last four quarterly reports. 

For the current year, analysts expect Agilent Technologies to report EPS of $5.58, up 5.5% from $5.29 in fiscal 2024. Moreover, its EPS is expected to rise by roughly 7.2% year over year (YoY) to $5.98 in fiscal 2026.

www.barchart.com

Shares of Agilent Technologies have increased 12.6% over the past year, trailing the S&P 500’s ($SPX) 18.4% gains but far outpacing the Health Care Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLV) 1.5% dip over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Agilent’s share price has been trending upward thanks to a mix of solid earnings beats, positive guidance, and heightened investor confidence. In its last reported quarter (Q3 2025), the company posted revenue growth of 10.1% YoY and outperformed analyst expectations. Also, non-GAAP EPS stood at $1.37, up 4% annually and surpassed the consensus estimate. Agilent is well-positioned in the life-sciences/diagnostics segment, a space expected to grow strongly, providing the stock with a structural tailwind.

Analysts’ consensus opinion on the stock is fairly bullish, with a “Moderate Buy” rating overall. Among the 16 analysts covering the stock, nine are recommending a “Strong Buy,” while the remaining seven suggest a “Hold” for the stock. A’s average analyst price target is $151.92, indicating an upside of 3.6% from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Sristi Jayaswal did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
A 146.59 -1.44 -0.97%
Agilent Technologies
XLV 146.37 +0.34 +0.23%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 6,875.16 +83.47 +1.23%
S&P 500 Index

Most Popular News

3D Graphics Concept Big Data Center by Gorodenkoff via Shutterstock 1
Little-Known Tech CEO Says Her Company ‘Shares the Same DNA as Palantir.’ Should You Buy the Stock?
Row of charging vehicles by Helloabc via Shutterstock 2
QuantumScape Just Reported $12M in Customer Billings. Why That’s a Huge Deal for QS Stock.
Intel Corp_ Santa Clara campus-by jejim via Shutterstock 3
Intel Stock Pops on Estimate-Beating Q3. Options Data Tells Us INTC Could Be Headed Here Next.
Dividends dollars by MarkgrafAve via iStock 4
The 5 Highest-Yielding ‘Strong Buy’ Dividend Stocks To Own for Generations
Close up cows in field by lightstock via iStock 5
Barchart Experts Weigh In: Everything You Need to Know as Cattle Collapses
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot