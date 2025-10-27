Earnings Preview: What to Expect From Intuit's Report

Mountain View, California-based Intuit Inc. ( INTU ) provides financial management, payments and capital, compliance, and marketing products and services. Valued at a market cap of $190.4 billion , the company is best known for its flagship products QuickBooks, TurboTax, Credit Karma, and Mailchimp. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q1 earnings for 2026 in the near future.

Before this event, analysts expect this tech company to report a profit of $1.63 per share , up 52.3% from $1.07 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has a promising trajectory of consistently beating Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in each of the last four quarters. Its earnings of $1.70 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 30.8%.

For fiscal 2026, analysts expect INTU to report a profit of $17.19 per share, representing an 11.8% increase from $15.37 per share in fiscal 2025. Moreover, its EPS is expected to grow 14.4% year-over-year to $19.67 in fiscal 2027.

Shares of Intuit have gained 12.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 18.4% return and the Technology Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLK ) 29.8% uptick over the same time frame.

Intuit delivered better-than-expected Q4 results on Aug. 21. The company's revenue improved 20.3% year-over-year to $3.8 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 2.4%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $2.75 grew 38.2% from the year-ago quarter, coming in 3.8% ahead of analyst estimates. However, despite the upbeat results, its shares plunged 5% in the following trading session as investors reacted to its perceived weak fiscal 2026 guidance . The company expects fiscal 2026 revenue in the range of $21 billion to $21.2 billion, implying growth of 12% to 13%, a marked slowdown compared to the momentum in Q4.