Wheat Mixed at Midday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock
Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the winter wheats showing the strength. CBT soft red wheat are up 1 to 2 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents higher across most contracts at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are fractionally lower in the nearbys.

The US is expected to see rain totals of 1 to 4 inches in parts of the Southern Plains in the next week, push to the East Coast.

The French wheat crop is seen at 57% planted as of October 20, a 30 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Turkey’s wheat production estimate from the country’s data for 2025 is at 17.9 MMT, a drop of 1.7 MMT from their previous estimate.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.14, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  is at $5.29 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.02 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  is at $5.19 3/4, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.57 3/4, down 1/4 cent,

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  is at $5.75 3/4, down 1/4 cent,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article.

