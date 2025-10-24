Wheat Mixed at Midday

Single stalk of wheat on white background by texturis via iStock

The wheat complex is mixed at midday, with the winter wheats showing the strength. CBT soft red wheat are up 1 to 2 cents at midday. KC HRW futures are 2 to 3 cents higher across most contracts at midday. MPLS spring wheat futures are fractionally lower in the nearbys.

The US is expected to see rain totals of 1 to 4 inches in parts of the Southern Plains in the next week, push to the East Coast.

The French wheat crop is seen at 57% planted as of October 20, a 30 point move on the week according to the FranceAgriMer. Turkey’s wheat production estimate from the country’s data for 2025 is at 17.9 MMT, a drop of 1.7 MMT from their previous estimate.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat is at $5.14, up 1 cent,

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat is at $5.29 1/2, up 1 1/4 cents,

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat is at $5.02 3/4, up 2 3/4 cents,

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat is at $5.19 3/4, up 2 cents,

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat is at $5.57 3/4, down 1/4 cent,