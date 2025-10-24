What a Soaring Ruble Says About the Russia-Ukraine War, and How to Trade It Now

In the global currency markets, the ruble (R6Y00) hasn’t traditionally drawn much trading attention. But that’s changed of late, as the (USDRUB) exchange rate has become one of the most riveting pairs to watch.

The ruble surged more than 30% against the U.S. dollar at its peak this year — one of the strongest performances among major currencies. While the rally has eased in recent weeks, the ruble is still up roughly 28%, with one U.S. dollar now buying about 81 rubles — down sharply from around 113 at the start of the year, as shown below.

Why the Ruble Has Defied Expectations in 2025

The forex markets are notoriously complex, with currencies rising or falling for very different — and often contradictory — reasons. In 2025, however, there are some fairly clear explanations for the dollar’s slide against the ruble.

One key factor has been broad dollar weakness. Early in the year, the rollout of President Donald Trump’s wide-reaching tariff plan undermined confidence in the U.S. economy and, by extension, in the greenback. The U.S. Dollar Index ($DXY), which tracks the dollar against a basket of major peers, has fallen roughly 9% this year, a decline that helps explain the dollar’s relative underperformance versus the ruble.

Another major driver has been shifting expectations around the Russia-Ukraine war. Renewed hopes for a ceasefire have been bullish for the ruble. Before Russia expanded its military operations in Ukraine early in 2022, the USD/RUB exchange rate hovered between roughly 70 and 80. And Russia’s newfound aggression sent the pair soaring above 129.

As of late October, it has drifted back toward the upper end of its pre-war range, reflecting a tentative revival of investor confidence and hopes that the conflict may finally be entering its final phase.

The Russian economy has also proven more resilient than many expected under Western sanctions, expanding by 4.1% last year. That strength, along with strict capital controls and elevated domestic interest rates, has also helped prop up the ruble. Still, economic momentum has cooled: GDP is projected to grow by only about 1% this year. And if the conflict drags on or escalates, the ruble’s 2025 gains could quickly unravel.

USD/RUB Remains a Pair Worth Watching

Against this backdrop, USD/RUB remains a useful barometer for the broader global economy and geopolitical risk sentiment. While it’s not among the most heavily traded currency pairs, its movements are often shaped by swings in the oil market and shifting perceptions of geopolitical stability, making it a pair worth watching in Q4 and beyond.

The ruble’s rally this year has underscored two key themes: the influence of U.S. trade policy on dollar performance and the market’s guarded optimism for a diplomatic breakthrough in Eastern Europe. Even for traders who don’t actively trade USD/RUB, its direction can offer valuable signals, especially for positioning in energy-linked currencies that tend to move in tandem with shifts in geopolitical risk and commodity flows.

For example, renewed sanctions on Russia could push the ruble lower and strengthen the dollar, while a credible peace deal could boost the ruble further, while catalyzing a fresh bout of volatility in the global FX markets. A peace deal would also likely bring more Russian crude into the global energy market, potentially weighing on energy prices and affecting currencies such as the Australian (A6Z25) and Canadian (D6Z25) dollars.

At the end of the day, the ruble’s strength in 2025 has been hard to ignore. The USD/RUB has emerged as one of the year’s most intriguing currency pairs.

As the year winds down, traders will be watching closely to see whether the dollar’s latest rebound signals a genuine shift in momentum or merely another pause in the ruble’s remarkable run in 2025.