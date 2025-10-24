Here's What to Expect From Berkshire Hathaway's Next Earnings Report

Valued at a market cap of $1.1 trillion , Berkshire Hathaway Inc. ( BRK-B ) is a multinational conglomerate that owns a diverse range of businesses and investments spanning sectors including insurance, energy, manufacturing, transportation, retail, and financial services. The Omaha, Nebraska-based company is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings in the near future.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this insurance company to report a profit of $4.70 per share , marginally up from $4.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has missed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while surpassing on another occasion. In Q2, BRK.B’s EPS of $5.17 fell short of the consensus estimates by 1.3%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect BRK.B to report a profit of $20.37 per share, down 7.4% from $22 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by 1.9% year-over-year to $20.75 in fiscal 2026.

Berkshire Hathaway has gained 7.2% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ( $SPX ) 16.2% return and the Financial Select Sector SPDR Fund’s ( XLF ) 11.9% uptick over the same time frame.

On Aug. 2, Berkshire Hathaway released its Q2 results, and its shares tumbled 2.9% in the following trading session. Due to lower insurance sales and service revenues, the company’s overall revenue declined 1.2% year-over-year to $92.5 billion. Moreover, its operating earnings also dropped 3.8% from the year-ago quarter to $11.2 billion, driven by a 12% fall in insurance underwriting income .