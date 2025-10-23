Barchart.com
Your browser of choice has not been tested for use with Barchart.com. If you have issues, please download one of the browsers listed here.
Less than $10/month! Screen on your Watchlists and Portfolios with Barchart Plus. FREE 30 Day Trial
Menu
Stocks | Futures | Watchlist | News | More
 
or
Watchlist | Portfolio | Dashboard
Site News
Contact
Market:

Molson Coors' Q3 2025 Earnings: What to Expect

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
Molson Coors Beverage Company building- by BalkansCat via iStock
Molson Coors Beverage Company building- by BalkansCat via iStock

Golden, Colorado-based Molson Coors Beverage Company (TAP) is a leading global brewer that produces, markets, and sells beer, flavored malt beverages, and other beverages. Valued at a market cap of $9.2 billion, the company’s portfolio includes well-known brands, including Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, and Blue Moon, along with an expanding range of non-alcoholic and innovative drink options. It is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2025 before the market opens on Tuesday, Nov. 4.

Before this event, analysts expect this leading brewer to report a profit of $1.75 per share, down 2.8% from $1.80 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s bottom-line estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. Its earnings of $2.05 per share in the previous quarter topped the consensus estimates by a notable margin of 12%. 

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect TAP to report a profit of $5.47 per share, representing an 8.2% decrease from $5.96 per share in fiscal 2024. Nonetheless, its EPS is expected to rebound and grow by 3.7% year-over-year to $5.67 in fiscal 2026. 

www.barchart.com

Shares of TAP have declined 18.9% over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX16.1% return and the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP3.4% drop over the same time frame.

www.barchart.com

Shares of TAP surged 1.3% on Aug. 5 after the company reported better-than-expected Q2 results. While the company’s net sales declined 1.6% year-over-year to $3.2 billion, it topped the consensus estimates by 2.6%. Meanwhile, its adjusted EPS of $2.05 improved 6.8% from the year-ago quarter, beating analyst expectations by a notable margin of 12%. 

However, despite the upbeat results, the company lowered its fiscal 2025 guidance, citing higher aluminum tariffs, weaker U.S. market share, and ongoing macroeconomic headwinds.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about TAP’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, five recommend "Strong Buy," one indicates a "Moderate Buy,” 14 suggest "Hold,” and two advise “Strong Sell.” The mean price target for TAP is $53.14, indicating a 16.9% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
TAP 45.67 -0.92 -1.97%
Molson Coors Brewing Company
$SPX 6,744.84 +45.44 +0.68%
S&P 500 Index
XLP 79.29 -0.45 -0.56%
S&P 500 Cons Staples Sector SPDR

Most Popular News

Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 1
Are Quantum Stocks a Bursting Bubble? Here’s What Our Top Chart Strategist is Watching Now
OPTIONS TRADING open book on table by One Photo via Shutterstock 2
How to Ride Nvidia’s Next 70% Rally With One Smart Options Trade
A close-up shot of Beyond Meat plant-based chicken tenders by Michael Vi via Shutterstock 3
Beyond Meat Stock Is Up 518% in the Past 5 Days. Barchart Options Data Tells Us BYND Could Be Headed Here Next.
Image by Funtap via Shutterstock 4
Dear D-Wave Quantum Fans, Mark Your Calendars for November 17
Alphabet (Google) Image by Markus Mainka via Shutterstock 5
What to Expect From Alphabet’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report
Want to use this as
your default charts setting?
Save this setup as a Chart Templates
Switch the Market flag
for targeted data from your country of choice.
Open the menu and switch the
Market flag for targeted data from your country of choice.
Want Streaming Chart Updates?
Switch your Site Preferences
to use Interactive Charts
Need More Chart Options?
Right-click on the chart to open the Interactive Chart menu.
Use your up/down arrows to move through the symbols.
Free Barchart Webinar
[[ data.userDate ]]
[[ data.eventTime | date: 'EEE, MMM dd, yyyy h:mm a' ]] [[ zone ]]
Reserve Your Spot