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Wheat Fades Off Thursday Strength into the Close

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash
Wheat and stormy sky by Marcin Kempa via Unsplash

The wheat complex posted gains across the three exchanges on Thursday, following increased Black Sea tensions. Chicago SRW contracts were 2 ¾ to 7 ½ cents higher at the close. KC HRW futures were 5 1/4 to 8 1/2 cents in the green on the day. MPLS spring wheat was up 6 ½ to 7 1/2 cents.

Overnight, there was a Ukrainian drone strike on a Russian grains export terminal in Taman on the Kerch Strait, causing significant damage.

Export Sales data showed 285,165 MT of 2026/27 MT wheat sold in the week of 7/23. That was a marketing year low and was less than half of the same week last year. Indonesia was the buyer of 70,000 MT, with 60,000 MT to the Philippines.

European Commission data showed expected EU production at 124.4 MMT, a drop of 1.9 MMT from their previous estimate. Exports are seen at 29 MMT, down 1 MMT, with ending stocks estimated at 12.9 MMT, a 0.9 MMT drop from last month. 

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.63 1/2, up 2 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.81 1/2, up 3 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.30 3/4, up 5 1/4 cents,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.46 3/4, up 6 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.12 1/2, up 9 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.36 1/2, up 10 1/4 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 746-6s +6-0 +0.81%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 730-6s +5-2 +0.72%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.1150s +0.0650 +0.92%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 663-4s +2-6 +0.42%
Wheat
ZWZ26 681-4s +3-6 +0.55%
Wheat

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