Here's What to Expect From Consolidated Edison's Next Earnings Report

Neharika Jain - Barchart - 1 hour ago Columnist

Consolidated Edison, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock
Consolidated Edison, Inc_ logo on phone-by Piotr Swat via Shutterstock

New York-based Consolidated Edison, Inc. (ED) is a utility company that provides electricity, natural gas, and steam services to its customers. Valued at a market cap of $36.8 billion, the company focuses on ensuring safe, reliable, and sustainable energy delivery, with growing investments in clean energy infrastructure, grid modernization, and renewable energy projects. It is scheduled to announce its fiscal Q3 earnings for 2025 after the market closes on Thursday, Nov. 6.

Ahead of this event, analysts expect this utility company to report a profit of $1.76 per share, up 4.8% from $1.68 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has exceeded Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on another occasion. In Q2, ED’s EPS of $0.67 outpaced the forecasted figure by 1.5%.

For fiscal 2025, analysts expect ED to report a profit of $5.62 per share, up 4.1% from $5.40 per share in fiscal 2024. Furthermore, its EPS is expected to grow 6.8% year-over-year to $6 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of ED have declined 3.6% over the past 52 weeks, underperforming both the S&P 500 Index's ($SPX14.5% return and the Utilities Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLU11.1% rise over the same time frame.

ED reported better-than-expected Q2 results on Aug. 7. Due to solid revenue growth across all its reportable segments, the company’s total operating revenue improved 11.6% year-over-year to $3.6 billion, surpassing consensus estimates by 6.2%. Moreover, its adjusted EPS of $0.67 grew 13.6% from the year-ago quarter, exceeding analyst expectations by a penny. However, despite these positives, its shares closed down marginally in the following trading session.

Wall Street analysts are cautious about ED’s stock, with an overall "Hold" rating. Among 16 analysts covering the stock, three recommend "Strong Buy," seven suggest "Hold,” one advises a "Moderate Sell,” and five indicate “Strong Sell” rating. The mean price target for ED is $105.43, implying a 3.4% potential upside from the current levels.


On the date of publication, Neharika Jain did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

