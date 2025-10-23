Barchart.com
Wheat Extending Pop Higher to Thursday

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - 1 hour ago

A ghost in a wheat field_ Image by Masson via Shutterstock_
Wheat is trading with slight gains across the front months on Thursday morning. The wheat market closed with gains on the Wednesday session. CBT soft red wheat futures saw 3 to 4 cent gains on Wednesday. KC HRW futures were 2 to 3 ½ cents higher at the close. MPLS spring wheat futures closed with 2 to 3 cent gains on the session

USDA will not be publishing their weekly Export Sales report on Thursday due to the continued government shutdown. Still, traders are looking for between 350,000 and 650,000 MT of wheat was sold in the week ending on 10/16.

Algeria purchased an estimated 500,000 to 600,000 MT of wheat in their tender on Wednesday, with expected origins out of the Black Sea or Argentina.

Dec 25 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.03 3/4, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent

Mar 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $5.19 1/2, up 3 cents, currently up 1 cent

Dec 25 KCBT Wheat  closed at $4.88 1/2, up 3 1/2 cents, currently up 2 1/4 cents

Mar 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $5.07 1/4, up 2 1/4 cents, currently up 1 3/4 cents

Dec 25 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.48 3/4, up 3 cents, currently up 1 cent

Mar 26 MGEX Wheat  closed at $5.68 3/4, up 2 1/2 cents, currently up 3/4 cent


Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEH26 509-0 +1-6 +0.34%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEZ25 490-6 +2-2 +0.46%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWZ25 5.4825 +0.0050 +0.09%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWZ25 503-6 unch unch
Wheat
ZWH26 519-6 +0-2 +0.05%
Wheat

