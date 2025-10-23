Barchart.com
What to Expect From Hershey’s Q3 2025 Earnings Report

Sristi Jayaswal - Barchart - 11 minutes ago Columnist

Hershey Company plant sign by- George Sheldon via Shutterstock
The Hershey Company (HSY), headquartered in Hershey, Pennsylvania, is a leading U.S. confectionery and snacks manufacturer known for iconic brands such as Hershey’s Milk Chocolate, Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups and Kit Kat. The company has expanded globally and now sells its products in around 85 countries. Its market capitalization is around $37.3 billion. The company is expected to announce its fiscal Q3 2025 earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, Oct. 30

Ahead of this event, analysts expect Hershey to report a profit of $1.08 per share, down 53.9% from $2.34 per share in the year-ago quarter. The company has surpassed Wall Street’s earnings estimates in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one other occasion.

For fiscal 2025, analysts anticipate Hershey to report an EPS of $5.93, down 36.7% from $9.37 in fiscal 2024. However, its EPS is projected to rebound, growing 12.1% year over year (YoY) to $6.65 in fiscal 2026.

Shares of Hershey have gained marginally over the past 52 weeks, lagging behind the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX) 14.5% surge but outpacing the Consumer Staples Select Sector SPDR Fund’s (XLP) 2.8% decline over the same period.

Hershey’s shares have seen a weak performance over the past year amid a sharp rise in raw material costs. In particular, cocoa prices have soared, squeezing margins and limiting the effectiveness of price increases. Also, sustaining demand amid the price hikes has remained a challenge. 

Analysts’ consensus view on HSY stock is cautious, with a “Hold” rating overall. Among 22 analysts covering the stock, three recommend a “Strong Buy,” 16 suggest a “Hold,” and the remaining three advise a “Strong Sell.” The average analyst price target of $190.67 implies a modest upside potential of 3.5%.


