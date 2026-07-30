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Are Wall Street Analysts Bullish on CSX Corporation Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock
3d illustration inflation and deflation graph by Deepadesigns via Shutterstock

Jacksonville, Florida-based CSX Corporation (CSX) provides rail-based freight transportation services in the United States and Canada. Valued at a market cap of $94 billion, the company operates through two segments: Rail and Trucking, and offers rail services, transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, and other transportation services. 

CSX stock has rallied the broader market over the past year, surging 43.8% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.8% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has grown by nearly 40%, outperforming the SPX’s 6.9% rise.  

Focusing on its industry benchmark, the State Street Industrials Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLI) has risen 15.7% over the past year, underperforming the stock. In 2026, XLI has grown 13.9% and has also lagged behind the stock.         

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On July 23, CSX stock rose 5.8% following the release of its better-than-expected Q2 2026 earnings. The company’s revenue for the quarter rose 10% from the prior year’s quarter to $3.9 billion and surpassed the Street’s forecasts. Its operating margin came in at 38.3%, up from 35.9% in the same quarter last year, indicating operational excellence. Additionally, its adjusted EPS amounted to $0.54, also coming in on top of Wall Street’s estimates. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect CSX’s EPS to rise 23% to $1.98 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in three of the last four quarters, while missing on one occasion.         

Among the 25 analysts covering CSX stock, the consensus is a “Moderate Buy.” That’s based on 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” seven “Holds,” and one “Strong Sell.”     

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The configuration has turned slightly less bullish over the last month, with the stock now having 15 “Strong Buy” ratings, down from 13 a month prior.

On July 24, Deutsche Bank analyst Richa Harnain maintained a “Buy” rating for CSX stock and raised its price target from $40 to $59.

CSX’s mean price target of $53.48 indicates a 5.4% premium over the current market price. Its Street-high target of $60 implies a robust 18.2% upside from current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLI 176.45 -0.21 -0.12%
S&P 500 Industrial Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,413.78 +97.63 +1.33%
S&P 500 Index
CSX 49.95 -0.79 -1.56%
CSX Corp

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