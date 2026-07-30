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Do Wall Street Analysts Like Gilead Sciences Stock?

Aritra Gangopadhyay - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Gilead sign is seen during the fifth China International Import Expo By Eagle
Gilead sign is seen during the fifth China International Import Expo By Eagle

Foster City, California-based Gilead Sciences, Inc. (GILD) discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States and internationally. The company has a market cap of $164.8 billion and provides Biktarvy, Descovy, Genvoya, Odefsey, Sunlenca, Symtuza, and Yeztugo for the treatment of HIV-1 infection in patients, as well as other related drugs.

Shares of Gilead have outperformed the broader market over the past year, surging 16.2% compared to the S&P 500 Index’s ($SPX14.8% surge. Moreover, in 2026, the stock has risen by nearly 8.1%, also outpacing the SPX’s 6.9% gain.    

Zooming in further, the State Street Healthcare Select Sector SPDR ETF (XLV) has risen 23.7% over the past year, rallying the stock. In 2026, XLV has surged 7.4% and underperformed the stock.              

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On June 24, GILD stock rose marginally following the announcement of U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approval of its Trodelvy ® (sacituzumab govitecan-hziy). The drug is a first-in-class Trop-2-directed antibody-drug conjugate, used for treatment of adult patients with unresectable locally advanced or metastatic triple-negative breast cancer (mTNBC). This approval is key in the company’s drug pipeline, as it offers a practice-changing first-line treatment option for all patients across PD-L1 status for patients with mTNBC and makes it available for use by the general public, advancing the company’s treatment options to counter more aggressive forms of breast cancer. 

For the current year, which ends in December, analysts expect GILD’s EPS to decline 109.6% to a loss per share of $0.78 on a diluted basis. The company surpassed the consensus estimate in each of the last four quarters, which is impressive.    

Among the 30 analysts covering GILD stock, the consensus is a “Strong Buy.” That’s based on 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, two “Moderate Buys,” and seven “Holds.”

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The configuration has turned slightly less bullish over the last month, with the stock now having 21 “Strong Buy” ratings, compared to 22 a month prior.

On July 27, Morgan Stanley analyst Terence Flynn maintained a “Buy” rating for GILD stock and adjusted its price target from $166 to $165.

GILD’s mean price target of $158.38 offers an upside of 19.3% compared to the current market price. Its Street-high target of $180 implies a robust 35.6% upside from current levels.   


On the date of publication, Aritra Gangopadhyay did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
XLV 163.80 -2.44 -1.47%
S&P 500 Healthcare Sector SPDR
$SPX 7,316.15 -112.63 -1.52%
S&P 500 Index
GILD 131.43 -1.30 -0.98%
Gilead Sciences Inc

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