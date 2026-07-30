Soybeans Holding Steady on Thursday AM Trade

Soybeans are trading with fractionally mixed action on Thursday morning. Futures posted losses of 13 ½ to 34 cents on Wednesday, with front months leading the charge. Open interest was down 10,939 contracts on Wednesday, mainly in the August, with first notice day on Friday. The cmdtyView national average Cash Bean price was 31 3/4 cents lower at $11.46 ¼. Soymeal futures were $2.50 to $5.00 lower across the front months, with Soy Oil futures down 30 to 159 points.

The next 7 days are looking for 1 to 2 inches across much of eastern NE and the eastern portions of the Dakotas through MN, MO, WI, IA, IL, IN and OH.

USDA export data will be released on Thursday, with traders looking for the weekly Export Sales report to show between net reductions of 200,000 to sales of 300,000 MT of 2025/26 bean sales in the week of 7/23. New crop sales are seen in a range of 0.7-1 MMT. Soybean meal sales are estimated in a 200,000 to 550,000 MT range according to a Reuters survey, with net reductions of 10,000 to net sales of 10,000 MT for bean oil sales.

Aug 26 Soybeans closed at $11.78, down 34 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Nearby Cash was $11.46 1/4, down 31 3/4 cents,

Sep 26 Soybeans closed at $11.76, down 28 3/4 cents, currently up 1/4 cents

Nov 26 Soybeans closed at $11.92 3/4, down 27 1/4 cents, currently up 3/4 cents

New Crop Cash was $11.34 1/4, down 26 1/2 cents,