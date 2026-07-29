Wheat Closes Mixed on Wednesday, with Spring Wheat Heading Higher

The wheat complex posted mostly lower trade on Wednesday with the spring wheat contracts holding higher. Chicago SRW contracts were lower on the midweek session with losses of 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 cents. KC HRW futures were down 3/4 to 3 3/4 cents lower on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 4 cents higher at the close.

A Reuters survey of analysts shows expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 MT for 2026/27 MT wheat in the week of 7/23 ahead of the Thursday Export Sales report.

Black Sea traffic remains limited, as strikes between Ukraine and Russia continue on port and some internal logistics infrastructure.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.60 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat closed at $6.77 3/4, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.25 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat closed at $7.40 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat closed at $7.05, up 2 1/2 cents,