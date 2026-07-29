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Wheat Closes Mixed on Wednesday, with Spring Wheat Heading Higher

Austin Schroeder - Barchart - Columnist

All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here
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Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash
Harvesting wheat by Bence Balla-Schottner via Unsplash

The wheat complex posted mostly lower trade on Wednesday with the spring wheat contracts holding higher. Chicago SRW contracts were lower on the midweek session with losses of 1 1/2 to 3 1/2 cents. KC HRW futures were down 3/4 to 3 3/4 cents lower on Wednesday. MPLS spring wheat was steady to 4 cents higher at the close.

A Reuters survey of analysts shows expectations of 200,000 to 500,000 MT for 2026/27 MT wheat in the week of 7/23 ahead of the Thursday Export Sales report. 

Black Sea traffic remains limited, as strikes between Ukraine and Russia continue on port and some internal logistics infrastructure.

Sep 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.60 3/4, down 1 3/4 cents,

Dec 26 CBOT Wheat  closed at $6.77 3/4, down 2 cents,

Sep 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.25 1/2, down 3/4 cent,

Dec 26 KCBT Wheat  closed at $7.40 3/4, down 1 1/4 cents,

Sep 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.05, up 2 1/2 cents,

Dec 26 MIAX Wheat  closed at $7.28 1/4, up 3 cents,


On the date of publication, Austin Schroeder did not have (either directly or indirectly) positions in any of the securities mentioned in this article. All information and data in this article is solely for informational purposes. For more information please view the Barchart Disclosure Policy here.

Related Symbols

Symbol Last Chg %Chg
KEZ26 740-6s -1-2 -0.17%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
KEU26 725-4s -0-6 -0.10%
Hard Red Winter Wheat
MWU26 7.0500s +0.0250 +0.36%
Spring Wheat Mpls
ZWU26 660-6s -1-6 -0.26%
Wheat
ZWZ26 677-6s -2-0 -0.29%
Wheat

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